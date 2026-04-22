Govt notifies online gaming rules under PROGA; to kick in from May 1

The government on Wednesday notified the administrative rules under the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025 (PROGA), which mandate that all gaming companies in India implement user safety features to protect players from financial, psychological, social, security-related, or content-related harm.

These rules, notified by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, will come into effect from May 1.

The new rules mandate that gaming companies provide “procedural, operational, behavioural, or system-related safeguards for promoting responsible online gaming, preventing injury, enhancing transparency, enabling informed user choice and ensuring the integrity and safety of the online gaming environment”.

A six-member Online Gaming Authority of India (OGAI), with an additional secretary-rank official of the IT Ministry as the chairperson, and joint secretary-rank officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, and the Department of Legal Affairs as ex officio members, has also been formed.

In the rules, the government has also done away with the need for mandatory pre-registration of online games with the OGAI, provided such games or gaming companies do not offer services that risk harming users or children, or have the potential to cause injury or a detrimental impact on players.

“We wanted, as far as possible, to keep this entire thing (online gaming) as regulation-light as possible,” IT Ministry Secretary S Krishnan said.

While all forms of e-sports will need to be mandatorily registered with the OGAI, the rules for which games or gaming companies will need to register with the authority will be determined according to certain conditions such as the scale of user participation, the nature, volume or value of financial transactions or authorisation of funds permitted, or the country of origin or the head office of the online game service provider offering the game in India.

Apart from these, all gaming companies offering games or any other related services in India will also need to “establish and maintain a functional grievance redressal mechanism for redressal of grievances” for player grievances on the games being offered by them.

“Where an aggrieved user is dissatisfied with the resolution of their grievance by an online game service provider or where no resolution is provided, the aggrieved user may approach the Authority within a period of 30 days from the date on which the online game service provider has conveyed their decision in relation to the grievance or in case of non-redressal of grievances within the said timeline through the digital form published on website or mobile-based application of the Authority, as the case may be,” the newly notified rules said.

Apart from obligations for gaming companies, the newly notified rules also mandate that banking service providers that facilitate transactions related to online social games or e-sports must verify if the said game or gaming company has been permitted by the gaming authority to operate in India or has a registration certificate before allowing such companies to use banking facilities.

Once the gaming authority determines that the said game or gaming service is not permitted to operate in India, the financial services provider must suspend or restrict the company’s financial transactions and provide all information to the authority for any further probe, as required.