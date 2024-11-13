Business Standard
Tech wrap Nov 13: Apple smart home display, Google Chrome, iPhone SE4, more

Apple Intelligence powered wall-mounted display in 2025. Google Chrome new features. iPhone SE4 launch. AI generated remix for YouTube Shorts. OPPO Reno 13 series launch

Apple is reportedly preparing to expand its smart home product line with Apple Intelligence-powered devices, which may include a wall-mounted iPad, a robotic tabletop assistant, a smart home camera, among others. Bloomberg reports that the wall-mounted display device could be unveiled as early as March 2025, with additional products expected in subsequent releases.
   
Google is rolling out a range of updates to its Chrome browser on iOS, introducing integrations with Google Maps and Drive. Chrome for iPhones will also feature a new search capability that enables users to perform simultaneous image and text searches using Google Lens.
 
   
Apple is anticipated to release the fourth-generation iPhone SE in March of next year. According to a report from MacRumors citing South Korean outlet Ajunews, Apple supplier LG Innotek will initiate mass production of the iPhone SE camera module next month, suggesting that the budget-friendly iPhone may debut in early 2025.

Google is experimenting with a new feature for YouTube Shorts that enables creators to "restyle" licensed audio tracks using artificial intelligence. Known as Dream Track, this experimental tool is available to selected creators on the platform with a limited library of songs.
   
OPPO is reportedly preparing to launch its Reno 13 series smartphones in China later this month. According to 91Mobiles, both OPPO Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro are expected to debut in China on November 25, with a potential India release scheduled for January 2025. The Reno 13 series will follow the Reno 12 lineup, which launched in July this year.
   
Google’s Gemini AI now allows users to upload files for context while creating a custom Gem chatbot, enabling more accurate and tailored responses. This feature update in the Gemini AI enhances the relevance of responses by equipping Gem chatbots with pertinent file-based information.
   
SoftBank Group Corp. will be the first to construct a supercomputer utilising Nvidia Corp.’s newly developed Blackwell design chips, underscoring the Japanese company’s efforts to establish itself in the AI sector.

