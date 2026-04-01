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Tom Clancy's The Division Resurgence launched for Android, iOS: Details

Tom Clancy's The Division Resurgence has been launched globally for Android and iOS users, bringing its popular shooter franchise to mobile with a new storyline, co-op gameplay, and more

Tom Clancy’s The Division Resurgence

Tom Clancy’s The Division Resurgence

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

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Ubisoft has rolled out Tom Clancy’s The Division Resurgence globally for Android and iOS users. The free-to-play third-person RPG shooter introduces a new storyline set between The Division and The Division 2, and is now available to download from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.
 
As per Ubisoft, with The Division Resurgence, players step into the role of a newly activated Division Agent, with access to solo play, co-op gameplay with up to three teammates, and multiple competitive modes designed for mobile.

Campaign, co-op and gameplay modes

Set in New York City, the campaign revolves around restoring order amid the chaos caused by the Green Poison outbreak. Players will encounter returning factions such as Raiders, Rikers, and Cleaners, along with a new group called the Freemen. The game supports both solo and co-op play and includes a tutorial to help users get familiar with touch controls, while also offering Bluetooth controller support.
 

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In addition to the main campaign, the game includes PvP Conflict mode focused on map control, as well as the Dark Zone, a PvPvE extraction mode where players compete for high-value loot while dealing with AI enemies and other players.

Progression, customisation and endgame

Ubisoft said that the game introduces multiple Specialisations, such as Demolitionist, Bulwark, Field Medic, Tech Operator, and Vanguard, each offering distinct weapons and abilities. Players can loot, craft, and upgrade gear, and switch Specialisations during gameplay to suit different combat scenarios.
 
After completing the campaign, users can access endgame content, including the Legendary Challenge, which features high-difficulty missions, and the Lone Wolf Challenge, which offers progressively tougher stages with rewards. The game also includes a clan system for collaborative progression, with Ubisoft confirming that additional content will be introduced post-launch.

System requirements

  • Size on Android: 2GB
  • Requires: Android 6.0 and up
  • Size on iOS: 3.9GB
  • Requires: iOS 14/iPadOS 14 or later and a device with A12 Bionic chip or later

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Topics : Gaming Android Apple iOS

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First Published: Apr 01 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

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