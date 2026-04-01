Google rolls out AI Inbox feature to organise emails in Gmail: Report

Google is reportedly rolling out AI Inbox in Gmail for AI Ultra users in beta. Google first announced the feature in January, and 9To5Google reported that the AI Inbox feature is now rolling out to select users for testing. The AI Inbox feature lets users reduce clutter by organising messages into smart summaries, highlighting urgent tasks, and surfacing key updates.

At the time of the announcement, Google also said that it will be adding AI Overviews in Gmail search and Proofread for advanced grammar, tone, and style checks.

What is AI Inbox and how it works

According to 9To5Google, AI Inbox appears as a separate section above the regular inbox on the web. Instead of showing emails in the usual time-based order, it organises them into a simple, easy-to-read summary of important updates. This means users can quickly understand what needs attention without opening each email individually.

ALSO READ: Lava Bold N2 Pro with 5000mAh battery launched at Rs 7,999: Check specs At the top, users are shown a greeting along with a timestamp indicating the latest refresh. Just below, Gmail highlights “Suggested to-dos,” featuring actionable items such as bill payments, reminders, or urgent tasks. Each item is linked to the relevant email and comes with a checkmark option, making it easy to track and manage tasks quickly.

Less urgent updates are grouped under a “Topics to catch up on” section. This includes categories such as events, travel plans, or health-related updates, making it easier to skim through information.

Google said the feature also identifies priority contacts or “VIPs,” based on user behaviour, such as frequent conversations and saved contacts. This is supposed to help important emails stand out automatically.

The AI Inbox is powered by Gemini 3 and runs in what Google calls an “engineered privacy” environment, as per 9To5Google. According to the company, user data stays within a secure processing space and is not used to train AI models. Users can also disable AI features anytime through settings.

Availability

According to the report, the AI Inbox feature was first tested with select users earlier this year and is now entering beta for Google AI Ultra subscribers. The AI Ultra subscription is priced at Rs 24,999 per month.