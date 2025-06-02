Monday, June 02, 2025 | 04:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Twitch adds vertical stream option, expands 2K video support, and more

Twitch adds vertical stream option, expands 2K video support, and more

To support emerging creators, Twitch will begin offering access to selected monetisation and community-building tools before they reach affiliate status

Twitch Con 2025

Twitch Con 2025

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 3:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Streaming platform Twitch is marking its 10th anniversary with a series of major updates aimed at enhancing how users stream and view content on the platform. Announced at TwitchCon Europe, these updates include the introduction of vertical livestreaming, enabling creators to deliver a more immersive viewing experience on mobile devices. Additionally, Twitch is expanding beta access to 2K (1440p) resolution streaming, offering sharper and higher-quality visuals.
 
Beyond these updates, Twitch is also introducing several additional features, as outlined below:

Twitch: What is new

Vertical streaming
 
Twitch is introducing vertical livestreaming, allowing users to stream in both horizontal and vertical formats simultaneously via dual-format streaming. This will enable a more optimised viewing experience regardless of the device in use. The updated layout also simplifies viewer interaction, making it easier to support creators through subscriptions, gift subs, and Bits — all while in full-screen mode.
 
 
2K videos

Also Read

Prime, Prime Video

Amazon's Prime Video to introduce limited advertisements from June 17

Gunjan Soni, Country Managing Director, India, YouTube

YouTube appoints Gunjan Soni as country managing director for India

Apple TV

Apple loses $1 billion every year on streaming biz, cuts spending: Report

pocket fm

Pocket FM lays off 75 employees in cost-cutting move, numbers may rise

PremiumYouTube

YouTube remains the crown jewel of India's video-streaming market

 
The platform is expanding beta access to 1440p (2K) streaming, which will use the new HEVC codec to deliver sharper visuals without requiring increased bandwidth. The improved broadcasting feature will also enhance playback smoothness by dynamically adjusting video quality based on each viewer’s internet connection. 
Combos
 
Twitch is launching Combos, an interactive feature that allows viewers to celebrate key moments — such as major wins or humorous incidents — using Bits. With a single tap, the community can join in and build a combo that triggers on-screen effects like DancingDinos or CutieCats. The feature is designed to make streams more engaging and memorable.
 
Combos are currently in closed beta and will be rolled out to more creators in the near future.
 
Streamer-led sub promotions
 
Streamers will now be able to initiate their own gift subscription promotions. Partners and Affiliates will be granted 70 promotional hours annually, which they can distribute across up to seven events. Initially, promotions will be limited to 35 per cent discounts on bundles of five or more gift subs, though additional promotion types are being explored.
 
This feature will be rolled out in beta over the coming weeks.
 
Monetisation for more streamers
 
To support emerging creators, Twitch will begin offering access to selected monetisation and community-building tools before they reach affiliate status. This adjustment is intended to assist newer streamers in engaging audiences and expanding their reach more effectively. 
Pause, Rewind, Resume
 
Twitch is introducing a new rewind feature, enabling users to return to a missed segment of a live stream, then resume and rejoin the stream in real time. The feature will be tested with a limited group of users later this summer as Twitch refines its implementation.

More From This Section

Xiaomi Upgrade Days

Xiaomi Upgrade Days: Check discount, bank offers on smartphones, TVs, more

OnePlus Pad 3 (Image: OnePlus)

OnePlus Pad 3 with Open Canvas, Qualcomm SD 8 Elite set to launch on June 5

OnePlus 13s

OnePlus 13s launch on June 5: What to expect from upcoming compact flagship

Microsoft Notepad (Image: Microsoft)

Microsoft continues to add more features to Notepad on Windows: What's new

WWDC 2025

WWDC 2025: Apple could present major software updates with less focus on AI

Topics : video streaming Curated Content videogames

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 3:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayWhy Market Crash TodayLeela Hotels IPOLive News TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon