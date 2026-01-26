Monday, January 26, 2026 | 01:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Spotify tests Prompted Playlist feature for personalised music discovery

Spotify tests Prompted Playlist feature for personalised music discovery

Spotify is testing Prompted Playlist, allowing Premium users to create playlists by typing moods or ideas, with music tailored using their listening history and current music trends

Spotify’s Prompted Playlist

Spotify’s Prompted Playlist (Image: Spotify)

Sweta Kumari
Last Updated : Jan 26 2026 | 1:45 PM IST

Spotify is testing a new feature called Prompted Playlist that allows users to create playlists by describing what they want to listen to in their own words. According to Spotify, instead of selecting an artist, genre, or mood from preset options, users can enter a text prompt, and the platform generates a playlist using their listening history and current music trends. The feature is rolling out in beta to Premium users in the US and Canada, following initial testing in New Zealand.
 
What is Prompted Playlist
 
Spotify said Prompted Playlist is aimed at users who want more control over music discovery. Rather than relying only on automated recommendations, users can guide Spotify’s system using written prompts. These prompts can be based on moods, situations, memories, or specific preferences such as what to include or avoid. Spotify said the goal is to make playlist creation feel more interactive, with users actively shaping the outcome. 
 
 
Spotify’s Prompted Playlist: How it works

Users begin by responding to a prompt asking what they want to hear. The input can be broad or detailed. For example, a user might request upbeat indie pop for getting ready with friends or calm acoustic tracks for a quiet weekend morning. Spotify then generates a playlist using real-time signals such as charts, trends, and cultural context, alongside the user’s listening history.
 
According to Spotify, the feature is designed not only to surface new music but also to revisit older favourites. The playlists reflect long-term listening patterns rather than just recent activity, allowing familiar tracks to appear alongside new discoveries.
 
As per Spotify’s blog, users can revise their prompts at any time or start over if their preferences change. Playlists can also be set to refresh daily or weekly. Spotify adds short notes explaining why each track was included, and an “Ideas” section is available to help users get started if they are unsure what to type. 
 
Steps to use Prompted Playlist
  • Open the Spotify app.
  • Tap Create and select Prompted Playlist.
  • Describe what you want to listen to using your own words.
  • Let Spotify generate a playlist based on your prompt.
  • Choose to refresh the playlist daily or weekly if you want.
  • You can also share the playlist with friends for their own personalised versions.
 

