Vivo X Fold 3 Pro: Made in India foldable goes on sale with launch offers

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is now available for purchase in India. The Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed that its maiden foldable smartphone in India is manufactured at its facility in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Priced at Rs 159,999, the foldable device is offered in 16GB RAM and 512GB on-board storage configuration. It boasts a thin and lightweight design with an “Armour Back Cover” for impact resistance. The X Fold 3 Pro, similar to other flagship X-series smartphones from Vivo, gets a rear camera system that has been co-created with the German optics brand Zeiss.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro: Price and variant

16GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 159,999

Colours: Celestial Black

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro: Availability and introductory offers

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro smartphone is now available for purchase on Vivo India’s website, e-commerce platform Flipkart and Amazon India, and at select retail outlets including Reliance Digital, Croma and Vijay Sales.

As for the introductory offer, customers can avail a 10 per cent cashback from HDFC, SBI, ICICI, AMEX and HSBC bank cards. Additionally, the company is offering an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 on trade-in deal. There is also an option for no-interest equated monthly instalment (no-cost EMI) plan of up to 24 months.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro: Specification

The camera system on the X Fold 3 Pro has been co-created with the German optics brand Zeiss. The smartphone features a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50MP ultra-wide angle camera, and a 64MP Zeiss telephoto camera. The Zeiss telephoto camera also comes with OIS support and offers 3x optical zoom at sensor level and up to 100x zoom through software optimisation.

The smartphone also gets Google’s Gemini AI powered features integrated into its operating system. The smartphone offers “AI Note Assist” tool for text summarisation, “AI Transcript Assist” for voice notes transcriptions, and “AI Screen Translation” for translating the text on the display to another preferred language. Vivo has also incorporated AI to power features such as air gestures, which will allow users to take screenshots using hand gestures.