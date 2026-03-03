OPPO to launch Find X9 Ultra this year, India debut likely: What to expect

OPPO has announced that the OPPO Find X9 Ultra will be launched globally later this year. The OPPO Find X9 Ultra will join the existing OPPO Find X9 and X9 Pro, which were launched in November last year. As per the company, the OPPO Find X9 Ultra will integrate the most advanced imaging system that it has developed for a smartphone.

Notably, this will be the first time that OPPO will expand its Ultra model in the flagship series beyond China.

OPPO Find X9 Ultra: What to expect

According to OPPO , the Find X9 Ultra will feature what it describes as its most advanced smartphone imaging system to date, combining upgraded optical engineering with camera technologies co-developed alongside Hasselblad. The company said the device is being positioned as a camera-focused flagship aimed at delivering professional-grade photography performance within a smartphone form factor.

This means that the upcoming OPPO flagship will bring improvements over the OPPO Find X9 Pro, whose rear camera module features a 50MP (Sony LYT-828) wide-angle, 50MP (Samsung 5KJN5) ultra-wide-angle and 200MP (Samsung S5KHP5) telephoto sensors. As for the front camera, the Pro model sports a 50MP (Samsung 5KJN5) sensor.

At a media briefing in Barcelona, OPPO Europe CEO Elvis Zhou stated that the “Ultra” label should reflect meaningful hardware advancements, adding that the Find X9 Ultra is intended to set a new benchmark for mobile imaging. OPPO has said that further details, including full specifications and availability, will be released in phases in the lead-up to the global launch.

Since the OPPO Find X9 Ultra has been confirmed to launch in regions beyond China, there is a possibility that the smartphone may arrive in India as well.

OPPO Find X9 series: Details

The OPPO Find X9 Pro is the current flagship model that OPPO offers in India. Priced at Rs 109,999, it comes with a 6.78-inch full HD+ AMOLED display supporting HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, offering up to 3,600 nits peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and the device runs Android 16-based ColorOS 16.

It features a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 200MP telephoto camera with up to 13.2x lossless zoom, along with a 50MP front camera. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset and a 7,500mAh battery with 80W wired, 50W wireless and 10W reverse wireless charging support.

Meanwhile, the OPPO Find X9, priced at Rs 74,999 onwards in India, sports a smaller display — a 6.59-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support, up to 3,600 nits peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. Akin to the Pro model, the base model’s panel is also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

It carries a triple rear camera setup comprising 50MP primary, 50MP ultra-wide and 50MP telephoto sensors, along with a 32MP front-facing camera. The base model is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset and a 7,025mAh battery with support for 80W wired, 50W wireless and 10W reverse wireless charging.

Earlier this year, OPPO also announced that it will be launching the Find X9s smartphone in India, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s. While there has been no confirmation on the launch date, it is likely that the Find X9s will accompany the Ultra model at launch later this year.