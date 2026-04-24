WhatsApp rolls out in-app prepaid recharge feature in India: How it works

Instant messaging platform WhatsApp has introduced a prepaid mobile recharge feature in partnership with payments platform PayU, expanding its in-app payment services beyond Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transfers.

The integration is being rolled out in phases for Android and iOS users across India and allows users to complete recharges without leaving the app.

This marks the first time WhatsApp has enabled direct prepaid recharges within its interface. Earlier, Reliance Jio had introduced a chatbot on WhatsApp that allowed users to select plans and pay via WhatsApp Pay, but that service was limited to Jio users.

With the PayU integration, recharges are now available for Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) connections.

Supported platforms and limitations

Only prepaid mobile connections are supported; postpaid bills payment is not included

Recharge is currently available for Jio, Airtel and Vi; BSNL has not been specified

Payments can be made via UPI, debit cards and credit cards

The feature is available only on Android and iOS apps, not on desktop app or WhatsApp Web client

How to recharge your prepaid number within WhatsApp

Users can recharge their prepaid number through the following steps:

Open WhatsApp on your mobile device

Tap the rupee icon next to the camera icon

Select “Mobile Recharge”

Enter the mobile number

Choose a recharge plan

Select the payment method

Tap “Continue” to complete the transaction

Why only prepaid?

Neither WhatsApp nor PayU has officially explained the decision to limit the feature to prepaid users.

However, prepaid connections account for a larger share of mobile users in India, making them a more immediate target for such services. It is also possible that postpaid support may be introduced later.

WhatsApp said users are already using the platform for services such as booking metro tickets, paying bills, and accessing government services through chatbots, indicating a broader push to expand utility within the app.

WhatsApp Payments: Where it stands

WhatsApp Pay, the platform’s UPI-based payments service, was launched in India in November 2020 after an extended beta phase and regulatory approvals.

The service was rolled out gradually, initially capped at 20 million users and later expanded to 40 million and 100 million. By late 2024, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) allowed WhatsApp to extend the service to its entire user base of over 500 million in India.

Despite this scale, adoption remains limited compared to rivals.

According to TechCrunch, citing NPCI data, WhatsApp processes around 130 million UPI transactions monthly. In comparison, PhonePe and Google Pay handle billions of transactions each month, with over 10.5 billion and 7.5 billion transactions, respectively.

The new recharge feature could help WhatsApp increase engagement with its payments service by integrating more everyday use cases within the app.