close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

WhatsApp rolling out new calling button with context menu on iOS beta

This new icon will still allow group participants to make group calls but it will now display a context menu which will allow them to select whether to make an audio or video call

IANS San Francisco
WhatsApp

Photo: Pexels

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 4:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a new calling button along with a context menu on iOS beta.

If the new feature is enabled on the users' application, they will see a different calling icon, reports WABetaInfo.

This new icon will still allow group participants to make group calls but it will now display a context menu which will allow them to select whether to make an audio or video call.

Earlier, an action sheet menu appeared with those two options, but with the new update, that menu has been changed into a context menu.

The new calling button is currently available to some beta testers that install the latest version of WhatsApp beta for iOS from the TestFlight app, and is expected to roll out to more users over the coming weeks, the report said.

Meanwhile, last week, it was reported that the messaging platform had started to roll out a 'companion mode' feature to iPhone users, which allows them to link an existing account to a second iOS device.

Also Read

WhatsApp rolling out 'Push name within chat list' feature on iOS beta

Meta-owned WhatsApp working on new 'text editor' for iOS beta: Report

WhatsApp rolling out first version of new 'Updates' tab on iOS beta

WhatsApp faces issue in privacy setting for online status on iOS globally

WhatsApp rolling out 'multi-selection' feature for messages on Windows beta

YouTube testing new connectivity feature for Nest speakers on Music app

Microsoft Windows 11 gets new phone photos feature in File Explorer

Google removes malicious Chrome extensions with 75 mn installs from store

Apple may unveil headset to thrust masses into alternate realities

Android 13 available on 15% of active devices, Android 11 on top: Google

With this feature, users can link up to four devices simultaneously, which means they can connect even more than two mobile phones to their WhatsApp account.

--IANS

aj/prw

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : whatsapp Apple iOS WhatsApp update

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 4:26 PM IST

Amazon adds Echo Pop to India line of Alexa-powered smart speakers: Details

Amazon Echo Pop
2 min read

Appropriate regulations on data safety, security needed: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi
3 min read

App Store developers generated $1.1 trn in total billings, sales in 2022

Apple App Store
2 min read

Danish PM delivers ChatGPT-written speech to highlight risks posed by tech

Mette Frederiksen, Prime Minister of Denmark
3 min read

India has made giant leaps in science, tech & space research, says minister

Jitendra Singh, Ministry of Science and Technology
3 min read

GDP growth at 6.1% in Q4, 7.2% in full FY23; construction, agri surprise

Economic growth, GDP
2 min read

Adani to raise $3.5 bn from equity share sale in three group companies

Adani, Adani Group
3 min read

Govt's fiscal deficit narrows to 6.4% of GDP for FY23, meets target

Fiscal Deficit
2 min read

Cabinet approves world's largest food storage scheme, allocates Rs 1 trn

Anurag Thakur
2 min read

India of 2023 is different from what it was in 2013: Morgan Stanley

Indian market, indian economy, consumer sentiment
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon