Home / Technology / Tech News / WhatsApp tests new feature for clearing chats, media, more: What to expect

Reportedly, WhatsApp introduces an advanced chat-clearing feature that lets users delete specific media types or starred messages, giving more control over storage management

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new way for users to manage their conversations more effectively. According to WABetaInfo, the latest WhatsApp beta for Android (version 2.25.34.5) introduces an improved chat clearing feature that lets users choose exactly what they want to delete from messages to specific types of media like photos, videos or audio files. The update aims to give users more control over their chat storage and help prevent accidental data loss.
 
The feature is currently rolling out to some beta testers through the latest WhatsApp beta for Android updates. The wider rollout will take place gradually over the coming weeks. 
 

WhatsApp’s Chat Cleanup with new storage management: Details

According to the report, WhatsApp is refining how users can clean up their chats. Previously, selecting “Clear chat” only allowed deleting all messages and optionally removing media from the device’s gallery. Now, the app displays a new bottom sheet that not only confirms the action but also asks whether starred messages should be deleted. This is supposed to help users avoid losing important or saved content during cleanup. 
 
WhatsApp gives users more control over what they delete during chat cleanup. Instead of clearing everything at once, users can delete only specific media categories such as photos, videos, GIFs, stickers, documents or audio messages. Before confirming the action, WhatsApp also shows how much space will be freed, allowing users to manage storage more efficiently.

The report stated that, for those who frequently back up or organise chats, this added feature could make a big difference. These tailored cleanup options make WhatsApp more storage-friendly, especially for users in large group chats where media tends to pile up quickly. 
In addition, WhatsApp is adding the clear chat option to the chat info screen, without digging through menus. This change also brings Android’s interface in line with iOS, where the same option is already available in the chat info section.
 
The latest WhatsApp beta update refines how users manage and clear their chats. Users can choose to delete all messages or just specific types of media, allowing for more precise control over storage. The update simplifies chat cleanup and makes managing data on WhatsApp faster and more straightforward across devices.

Topics : Tech News WhatsApp in India WhatsApp features

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 5:26 PM IST

Upcoming IPO 2025
