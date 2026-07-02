Decoded: All about WhatsApp's username feature and why govt wants it paused

WhatsApp has announced the rollout of a username feature, which will allow users to connect with each other without sharing phone numbers. The feature is already available on messaging platforms such as Telegram and Signal.

However, the Centre on Wednesday asked WhatsApp ’s parent company Meta to defer the rollout, citing concerns that the feature could be exploited for impersonation, fraud and online scams.

Here’s how the username feature works, why it has raised cybersecurity concerns, and how users and businesses are seeing it.

What is WhatsApp’s username feature?

Through WhatsApp’s username feature, users will be able to search for and contact each other using a unique username.

“Starting this week, you can reserve a username to use later this year when we launch this feature. With over three billion people on WhatsApp a lot of names overlap, which is why we're opening reservations early so everyone has the opportunity to select the username that matters to them,” WhatsApp said in a blog post.

The Meta-owned platform said the feature is “designed to give users greater control over their privacy, particularly when interacting with people they do not know personally". It added that the move could be useful for creators, small businesses, community groups and marketplace transactions, where users often prefer not to reveal their personal phone numbers.

“Once we launch usernames, when you message a person or business for the first time they will no longer see your phone number, if you enabled your username,” WhatsApp said.

According to WhatsApp, usernames will be unique and must follow specific guidelines to prevent impersonation and misuse. Users will still be able to communicate using phone numbers if they choose, making usernames an optional alternative rather than a replacement for WhatsApp’s existing system.

Why does the Centre want to pause its launch?

The Centre has asked Meta to defer the rollout of WhatsApp usernames until consultations are complete amid concerns over potential misuse.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the Ministry of Home Affairs held a meeting with messaging platforms offering similar features.

How did WhatsApp respond?

Responding to the government’s objection, WhatsApp said the username feature has not yet gone live and will be rolled out gradually later this year. The company said it has only announced the option for users to reserve their preferred usernames and is working with the government to address its concerns.

WhatsApp said users will still require a phone number to create and use an account, meaning usernames are intended as an additional layer of privacy rather than a replacement for phone number-based registration.

It also outlined several safeguards to prevent impersonation and fraud and said it has reserved usernames for high-profile users, including public figures, government entities, celebrities and verified Meta accounts, so that only their legitimate owners can claim them. WhatsApp said it has also blocked lookalike variations of known names to reduce the risk of impersonation.

How did users react?

The update received a mixed response on social media. Some users welcomed the proposed feature, calling it one of WhatsApp’s biggest privacy-focused updates in years.

"The new WhatsApp Username feature is a great step toward improving privacy. Being able to connect without sharing your phone number is something many users have been waiting for. I've already reserved my username. Thank you, WhatsApp, for this thoughtful update!" said X user Sushant Kumar.

However, some users also shared concerns, warning that usernames could become a new tool for phishing, impersonation and online scams if adequate safeguards are not put in place.

"This new WhatsApp usernames feature should scare anyone. On most social media apps we try to get a username that matches our real name. It's a flex if we can grab one. On WhatsApp it will be a privacy nightmare if we do that. Anyone can search for the name and directly reach our WhatsApp inbox/feed without ever needing our phone number. So best to never use our real name on that platform, ever!" said X user Kartik Dayanand.

Some also pointed out that while usernames enhance privacy for genuine users, they could equally make it harder to identify “fraudsters operating under fake identities”.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia flagged an issue while reserving his username. "With WhatsApp rolling out usernames, I tried to reserve mine today. I completely understand that ‘Manish Sisodia’ is not a unique name, so it’s quite possible that many versions of my name have already been taken. But what surprised me is that almost every variation using my name along with 'AAP' also seems to have been reserved-for example, Manish.Sisodia.AAP, Manish_Sisodia_AAP, ManishSisodiaAAP, and several similar combinations," he said in a post on X.

The AAP leader urged WhatsApp and Meta to look into the matter. "As far as I know, there isn’t another Manish Sisodia associated with AAP. If someone else has reserved these usernames, it raises a genuine concern about impersonation and the possibility of misleading people," he said.

How did businesses react?

WhatsApp said its new username feature will be useful for creators, small businesses, community groups and marketplace transactions. However, businesses say it is unlikely to significantly change how they interact with customers, as most commercial communication on WhatsApp continues to rely on verified business accounts and registered phone numbers.

Paytm Founder and Chief Executive Officer Vijay Shekhar Sharma warned that lookalike usernames could become a major vector for impersonation and scams if not properly protected. “Soon you will have verified username on WhatsApp, and then unverified similar-sounding usernames,” he said in a post on social media platform X.

Mobikwik’s Chief Executive Officer Bipin Preet Singh said on X, “Not a good idea at all. Will lead to proliferation of fraud and impersonation. For example, I checked, most variations of my name already taken. Wonder what can it be used for”.

What to watch next

For now, the rollout of WhatsApp usernames in India remains on hold as the government continues discussions with Meta over the feature’s safety and security implications. Government officials are expected to review the safeguards proposed by the company, including measures to prevent impersonation, fraud and misuse, before deciding whether the feature can be introduced. The outcome of these consultations will determine when, and in what form, WhatsApp usernames are rolled out to users in India.