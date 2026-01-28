You can now follow up on your Search query from AI Overviews: What's new
With Gemini 3 now powering AI Overviews, Google Search will let users ask follow-up questions within AI Overviews and explore topics without losing context
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
Google Search is getting an update that allows users to ask follow-up questions directly from an AI Overview and continue the conversation in AI Mode without starting a new search. This change lets users dive deeper into a topic straight from the search results page on smartphones. Google said the update is aimed at making Search feel more like a natural discussion rather than a series of separate queries. Additionally, AI Overviews are now powered by the Gemini 3 model globally.
What is changing in Google Search
Previously, users had to start a new search if they wanted to ask a follow-up question related to their original query. With this update, users can ask follow-up questions directly from the AI Overview, with Search retaining the earlier context. This makes it possible to explore a topic step by step without repeating the same information.
For example, if a user searches for “How to plan a solo trip” and taps “Show more” on the AI Overview, Google opens AI Mode directly over the search results. The screen shifts into a chat-like view where the user can ask follow-up questions such as “Is it safe for first-time travellers?” or “How much should I budget?” To return to the regular search results, users can tap the X button at the top right.
Google said this creates a single, connected experience. Users can get a quick summary when they need it and then switch to a deeper, back-and-forth conversation when required. The company also noted that links to original sources remain clearly visible, allowing users to explore source material alongside AI-generated responses.
In addition, Gemini 3 is now the default model powering AI Overviews worldwide. This means the AI-generated summaries shown at the top of search results will use Gemini 3 to produce responses. Google said the goal is to deliver clearer and more useful answers directly on the results page.
First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 3:46 PM IST