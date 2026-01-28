WhatsApp may let Channels share short-lived status updates: What's new

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that could change how Channels share updates with their followers. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the feature would allow channel admins to post status updates directly from their channels. This would give creators and organisations a way to share short, temporary updates, including photos, videos or voice notes, with followers, similar to regular WhatsApp Status posts. The feature was spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android (version 2.26.4.5).

WhatsApp Channels status updates: How the feature works

According to the report, WhatsApp is testing a new option that adds a status entry point inside Channels. The process for creating channel status updates will be the same as creating a standard Status update. The content shared can include images, videos and voice messages but, instead of being limited to personal contacts, it will be visible to channel followers.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp introduces 'Strict Account Settings' security feature: What is it As reported, these channel status updates are designed to be temporary. Like standard WhatsApp Status posts, they will disappear after 24 hours. This gives admins a way to share quick announcements, timely updates or short-form content without permanently posting it to the channel feed.

WhatsApp reportedly plans to show channel status updates in the Updates tab. Followers will be able to view them by tapping on the channel’s icon. Once opened, the status update will support limited interactions, such as reacting with emojis, similar to how users interact with regular Status posts. The report added that since these updates expire after a day, admins can use them as short-lived posts to highlight breaking news, reminders or time-sensitive information.

WhatsApp Channels status updates: View count and privacy

ALSO READ: Meta plans subscription to unlock features across Instagram, FB, WhatsApp The report said that when a follower views a status update shared by a channel, WhatsApp will only register it as a view. Channel admins will be able to see the total number of views, but not the identities of viewers. This approach avoids loading long viewer lists for large channels and also ensures that other followers cannot see who has viewed the status update.

WhatsApp Channels status updates: Availability

The feature is still under development and has not yet rolled out to all users. WhatsApp is also working on a separate view that will show a list of channel status updates in one place. As per the report, this could give channel admins a familiar and flexible way to share updates while keeping the main channel feed uncluttered.