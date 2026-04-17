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Home / Technology / Tech News / Gucci may launch Android XR-powered smart glasses in 2027: What to expect

Gucci may launch Android XR-powered smart glasses in 2027: What to expect

The reported partnership with Google could see Gucci enter the AI smart glasses segment, competing with Meta's Ray-Ban glasses and other anticipated devices, such as Samsung Galaxy and Apple glasses

Gucci round optical frame

Representative image: Gucci round optical frame

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2026 | 10:38 AM IST

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Gucci is planning to enter the smart glasses segment in partnership with Google, according to a report by Reuters. Luca de Meo, CEO of Kering — the French conglomerate that owns Gucci — said the company is targeting a 2027 launch timeline, speaking on the sidelines of the group’s capital markets day in Florence, Italy. Google has not commented on the development.

Gucci Smart Glasses: What we know

Details about the product remain limited, but the report suggests that the glasses will be developed in partnership with Google and will likely use the company’s Android XR platform. 
The planned launch would place Gucci in direct competition with existing smart eyewear products such as Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, which are developed by EssilorLuxottica in collaboration with Meta.
 

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  It should also be noted that Google has already announced partnerships with other eyewear brands such as Gentle Monster and Warby Parker, which are expected to collaborate with Samsung for their anticipated Galaxy Glasses. 
While there is no word on what the glasses will look like or what features they will offer, they could deliver a similar experience to Meta’s co-branded smart glasses, with a built-in camera for imaging and recording, as well as providing visual context to the AI assistant. The glasses may also include built-in speakers and microphones, enabling calls, music playback and interaction with the assistant.

Other smart glasses in development

Both Samsung and Apple are said to be working on smart glasses to rival Meta’s offerings. These are not expected to feature built-in displays, instead relying on cameras, microphones and speakers. Samsung’s smart glasses are expected to be powered by a Qualcomm chip and could function as a standalone device, while Apple’s version may rely on a connected iPhone for processing.
  Snap has also announced the creation of Specs Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary that will oversee its smart glasses development. The company said it plans to launch its augmented reality (AR) glasses, called ‘Specs’, this year. 
The British consumer electronics brand Nothing is also said to be exploring AI-powered smart glasses that could launch in 2027, according to a Bloomberg report.

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Topics : smart glass Gucci Wearable Device

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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 10:38 AM IST

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