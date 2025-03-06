Thursday, March 06, 2025 | 08:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / After Trump's tariffs, Mexico seeks Asian, European crude oil buyers

After Trump's tariffs, Mexico seeks Asian, European crude oil buyers

The official said potential Chinese buyers were "very interested" in initial conversations, adding that "demand will decide how these flows are redirected"

Claudia Sheinbaum, Mexico President

While Canadian crude won an exception of a 10 per cent levy, Mexican crude is to be taxed at 25 per cent

Reuters MEXICO CITY
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 8:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Mexican state company Pemex is in talks with potential buyers in Asia, including China, and Europe, as it seeks alternative markets for its crude after US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on imports, a senior Mexican government official said. 
Trump this week implemented 25 per cent tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada. While Canadian crude won an exception of a 10 per cent levy, Mexican crude is to be taxed at 25 per cent. 
Last year, Pemex exported 806,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude, of which 57 per cent went to the United States. In January, exports slumped 44 per cent year-on-year to 532,404 bpd, the lowest level in decades. 
 
While Mexico does send some crude to Europe and Asia - in particular to India and South Korea, according to Kpler data - its northern neighbor receives the lion's share of exports of the flagship heavy sour Maya. 
The government official said Pemex had been talking to potential new buyers in non-US markets, speaking on the condition of anonymity because the talks are commercially sensitive. 

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump considers exempting some agri products from Canada, Mexico tariffs

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump exempts Mexico, Canada auto imports from new tariffs for a month

Donald Trump, Trump

Businesses rush to deal with Trump's tariffs on Canada, China, Mexico

US President Donald Trump

Trump's trade war draws swift retaliation from Mexico, Canada, and China

India exports

Tariffs on China, Mexico and Canada may boost Indian exports to US: Experts

"The good thing is that there's appetite for Mexican crude in Europe, in India, in Asia," they said. "There's demand for heavy crude and Pemex crude." 
The official said potential Chinese buyers were "very interested" in initial conversations, adding that "demand will decide how these flows are redirected." 
Two sources at PMI Comercio Internacional, Pemex's trading arm, confirmed to Reuters that China, India, South Korea and even Japan would be suitable markets for what Pemex produces in the face of tariffs, despite higher shipping costs. 
One of those traders said that "only Asia" could take the volume that was not sent to the US, given the type of refineries operating there since they must be capable of processing the specific type of crude oil. 
Neither Pemex nor its trading arm immediately responded to a request for comment.

No discounts

Traders have for weeks speculated on whether the world's most indebted energy company would give a discount to its US
clients as it seeks to retain them in the face of tariffs. 
The government official, however, categorically ruled out such a concession and said that once the current contracts with US clients expire this month, vessels would likely head to Asia and Europe. Buyers in the US have not discussed terminating contracts, the source added. 
The two sources at the trading arm also confirmed that there were no plans to apply discounts to make its exports more competitive. 
Mexico is a major producer but output from the country's older oil fields, mostly in the Gulf of Mexico, has slumped to more than a four-decade low. 
Its ailing domestic refining system and a long-delayed start of the new 340,000 bpd Olmeca refinery in the port of Dos Bocas has left the country exporting crude oil while having to import gasoline and diesel, much of it from the US 
Without significant spending on exploration and production, Mexico may even find itself importing crude in the future to feed its expanded refinery capacity in the next decade, a once unfathomable reversal. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

More From This Section

NASA

Nasa powers down two instruments on Voyager spacecraft to save energy

Emmanuel Macron, Emmanuel, Macron

Macron to confer with allies on protecting Europe with nuclear deterrence

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump admin deletes list of federal buildings targeted for potential sale

US President Donald Trump

As Musk eyes Lesotho for business, Trump says no one has heard of it

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

EU leaders to hold Ukraine talks, seek to adapt to new security demands

Topics : Donald Trump Mexico US mexico Trump tariffs Donald Trump administration Asian markets crude oil buyer

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 8:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVESA vs NZ LIVE SCOREStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayVivo T4x launch TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi School EWS admissions result 2025Nothing Phone 3a Pro ReviewApple ipad air m3 price
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon