Business Standard
Home / World News / Attack on police in restive southeastern province of Iran kills 10 officers

Attack on police in restive southeastern province of Iran kills 10 officers

The state-run IRNA news agency said that Eskandar Momeni, the country's interior minister, ordered an investigation into the incident that it described as causing the martyrdom of a number of police

Indian police

Initially, reports simply described an attack by miscreants without more information. But shortly after, Iranian state media said 10 officers had been killed Image: Shutterstock

AP Dubai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 5:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

An attack on an Iranian police convoy Saturday in the country's restive southern province of Sistan and Baluchestan killed at least 10 officers, authorities said.

Details remain scarce over the attack in Gohar Kuh, some 1,200 kilometres southeast of the Iranian capital, Tehran.

Initially, reports simply described an attack by miscreants without more information. But shortly after, Iranian state media said 10 officers had been killed.

HalVash, an advocacy group for the Baluch people of Afghanistan, Iran and Pakistan, posted photos and video of what appeared to be a disabled truck painted with the green stripe used by Iranian police vehicles. One graphic photo shared by the group showed what appeared to be the corpses of two police officers in the front seat of the truck.

 

HalVash said the attack appeared to target two security force vehicles and all those riding in them were killed. The truck appeared to have only damage from bullets, rather than any explosive being used.

The state-run IRNA news agency said that Eskandar Momeni, the country's interior minister, ordered an investigation into the incident that it described as causing the martyrdom of a number of police.

More From This Section

Flight, plane, Airplane

Iran's aviation authority cancels flights until further notice amid tension

Drone explosion

Russian strikes on Kyiv, central Ukraine kill 2 teenagers, injure many

US flag, US, united states

US boosts Taiwan's defence with $1.988 bn arms deal amid China tensions

Syria, Air strikes

Threats will be met with 'heavy price': IDF spokesperson upon striking Iran

Missiles, Missile, Iran

Israel concludes strikes on Iran; will Tehran respond? All we know

Authorities identified no immediate suspects for the attack, nor did any group claim responsibility. The assault came after Israel launched a major attack across Iran early Saturday morning.

The Baluch regions across the three nations have faced a low-level insurgency by Baluch nationalists for more than two decades. Verifying information remains difficult in Iran's Sistan and Baluchistan, which for decades has been home to violence involving heroin traffickers.

Meanwhile, the Taliban said they are investigating reports that Afghan migrants had been killed by Iranian security forces in the region earlier in October, an incident that threatened to further strain relations between the nations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

SC permits govt-appointed Unitech board to seek police aid for disturbances

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

Andhra CM Naidu announces Rs 20 crore annual allocation for police welfare

PM Modi

PM Modi lauds bravery, sacrifice of police on Police Commemoration Day

Police Commemoration Day 2024

Police Commemoration Day 2024: History, significance, and other details

Manipur DGP Rajiv Singh

Normalcy can return only if 'weaponisation of society' reduced: Manipur DGP

Topics : Police Iran Tehran

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 5:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon