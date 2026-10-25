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Home / World News / Barack Obama targets 'spineless Congress' in push for Democrat El-Sayed

Barack Obama targets 'spineless Congress' in push for Democrat El-Sayed

Obama blamed inflation on Trump's war in Iran and his signature tariffs, which have driven up the prices of fuel and other goods, and the nation's deficit

Former US President Barack Obama

Former US President Barack Obama | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2026 | 10:26 AM IST

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By David Welch
 
Former President Barack Obama pinned inflation and high prices on President Donald Trump and urged Democrats to get to the polls, especially for Senate hopeful Abdul El-Sayed, in a final push as early voting started in the state Saturday.
 
Obama, speaking from a high school in Detroit, told the 4,300 Democrats gathered in the crowded gymnasium that with the upcoming midterm election, they had one chance to put checks on Trump. While Obama has been stumping for multiple candidates, including a speech in Ohio earlier in the day, his speech Saturday night paid particular attention to El-Sayed and the tight Senate race against Republican Mike Rogers.
 
 
“Like it or not, we’re stuck with two more years of this, but we’re not stuck with a spineless Congress,” Obama said to loud applause. “We are clear about the choice in this election. Abdul is fighting for change, real change.”
 
Obama blamed inflation on Trump’s war in Iran and his signature tariffs, which have driven up the prices of fuel and other goods, and the nation’s deficit.

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The Senate race is vital to the Democratic Party’s hopes of regaining control of the Senate. El-Sayed is leading by a slim margin. Democrats need four seats to flip the Senate, and holding the seat occupied by the retiring Gary Peters will be key even as GOP seats in Texas, Alaska and Kansas look surprisingly vulnerable. For Republicans, winning Michigan could help them keep control even if other races slip away.
 
The race is particularly contentious and has been the most expensive Senate contest the state has ever had. El-Sayed would be the nation’s first Muslim senator, a fact that Vice President JD Vance mentioned multiple times when he was in Michigan this month to rally for Rogers. Both Republicans have accused El-Sayed of having links to the Muslim Brotherhood, which the Democrat denies. No evidence has been produced to link him to the organization. The US State Department has labeled some chapters of the organization a terrorist group.
 
Obama accused Rogers of backing Trump’s policies that have led to inflation. The Republican former congressman supported the war with Iran and Trump’s tariffs, only to back off on both later. Obama echoed El-Sayed’s campaign slogan saying he will bring about change that will, “get money out of politics and put money in your pocket.” 

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Topics : Donald Trump Barack Obama US midterms US midterm elections

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First Published: Oct 25 2026 | 10:26 AM IST