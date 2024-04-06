Sensex (    %)
                             
Biden urges Egypt, Qatar to press Hamas to come to agreement for hostages

Biden's national security adviser will meet Monday with family members of some of the estimated 100 hostages who are believed to still be in Gaza, an official in the know said

Joe Biden, Biden (Photo: Reuters)

AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

US President Joe Biden on Friday wrote to the leaders of Egypt and Qatar, calling on them to press Hamas for hostage deal with Israel, according to a senior administration official, one day after Biden called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to redouble efforts to reach a cease-fire in the six-month-old war in Gaza.
The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the private letters, said Biden's national security adviser will meet Monday with family members of some of the estimated 100 hostages who are believed to still be in Gaza.
The letters come as Biden has deployed CIA Director Bill Burns to Cairo for talks this weekend about the hostage crisis.

First Published: Apr 06 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

