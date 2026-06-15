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Home / World News / Britain will ban social media apps for children under 16: Keir Starmer

Britain will ban social media apps for children under 16: Keir Starmer

The move makes the UK part of a growing global movement to tighten online safety for children

Keir Starmer, Keir, Starmer, UK

Keir Starmer (Photo: Reuters)

AP London
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2026 | 1:37 PM IST

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Prime Minister Keir Starmer says Britain will ban under-16s from using a range of social media apps.

Starmer says he will fight back if technology companies resist. He says he is "not prepared to compromise on the safety and happiness of our children."  The move makes the UK part of a growing global movement to tighten online safety for children.

Australia, Canada, Brazil and Indonesia have introduced legislation or announced age-based restrictions or requirements for children's access to social media.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Britain Britain PM Social Media Social media apps

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First Published: Jun 15 2026 | 1:33 PM IST

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