Britain will ban social media apps for children under 16: Keir Starmer
The move makes the UK part of a growing global movement to tighten online safety for children
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Prime Minister Keir Starmer says Britain will ban under-16s from using a range of social media apps.
Starmer says he will fight back if technology companies resist. He says he is "not prepared to compromise on the safety and happiness of our children." The move makes the UK part of a growing global movement to tighten online safety for children.
Australia, Canada, Brazil and Indonesia have introduced legislation or announced age-based restrictions or requirements for children's access to social media.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Jun 15 2026 | 1:33 PM IST