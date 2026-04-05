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Home / World News / Donald Trump says US will target Iran's infrastructure on Tuesday

Donald Trump says US will target Iran's infrastructure on Tuesday

Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran, he said

Donald Trump, Trump

President Donald Trump (Photo:PTI)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2026 | 6:44 PM IST

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U.S. President Donald Trump said in an expletive-laden social media post on Sunday that the United States will target Iran's power plants and bridges on Tuesday if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened.
 
"Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!" Trump said in a Truth Social post, referencing the key shipping lane that Tehran has effectively closed since the U.S. and Israel launched attacks on Iran more than a month ago.
 
"Open the Fuckin Strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH!," Trump said, ending his Easter morning post with: "Praise be to Allah."
 
 
The president separately said he would hold a news conference on Monday in the Oval Office, after the U.S. military rescued two U.S. pilots whose aircraft were downed in Iran.

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Topics : Donald Trump Iran West Asia infrastructure

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First Published: Apr 05 2026 | 6:03 PM IST

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