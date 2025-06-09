Monday, June 09, 2025 | 02:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Trump stumbles boarding Air Force One, social media cry 'Biden 2.0'

Trump stumbles boarding Air Force One, social media cry 'Biden 2.0'

A video of US President Donald Trump stumbling on the Air Force One steps has gone viral, sparking online comparisons to his predecessor Joe Biden

Donald Trump stumbled while boarding Air Force One, heading to Camp David from New Jersey.

Nandini Singh
Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

US President Donald Trump stumbled while walking up the stairs of Air Force One, and the internet is having a field day. A video of the moment has gone viral, drawing inevitable comparisons to former president Joe Biden’s past stumbles on the same steps.
 
The incident took place in New Jersey as Trump, accompanied by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, was boarding the aircraft en route to Camp David. Both appeared to briefly lose their balance while climbing the stairs.
 
 

'Biden 2.0' trends on social media

 
Ironically, Trump has long mocked Joe Biden for similar public moments, often using them as political ammunition. But this time, it was Trump in the spotlight — and the internet didn’t hold back.
 
“When Biden did this it was wall to wall coverage for days on right wing media and set a narrative. What do you want to bet it won’t be mentioned now that Trump has done the same. Human beings trip, imagine that,” wrote one user on X.
 
Another user posted, “Biden 2.0 here we go,” while a third chimed in, “It’s time again for his cognitive and neurological fitness tests.”
 
“Lmao. Dude’s 80 why is he president? He's too damn old,” commented another.
 

Trump on LA protests

 
Earlier in the day, before the stumble caught the internet’s attention, Trump addressed reporters in Hagerstown, Maryland. He was asked whether he planned to invoke the Insurrection Act in response to ongoing protests in Los Angeles against immigration raids.
 
“Depends on whether or not there's an insurrection,” Trump responded. When asked if he believed one was underway, he said, “No, no, but you have violent people. And we're not going to let them get away with it.”
 
He further added, “We’re going to have troops everywhere. We’re not going to let this happen to our country. We’re not going to let our country be torn apart like it was under Biden.” 
 

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

