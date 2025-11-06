Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 10:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 rattles Afghanistan, aftershocks likely

Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 rattles Afghanistan, aftershocks likely

As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 10km, making it susceptible to aftershocks

As of Wednesday, the total death toll in the powerful earthquake that struck northern Afghanistan on Monday night has risen to 27. (Representative image; Photo credit: Shutterstock)

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Listen to This Article

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck Afghanistan on Thursday, a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 10km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.4, On: 06/11/2025 03:40:41 IST, Lat: 34.55 N, Long: 70.62 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Afghanistan."

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.

 

As of Wednesday, the total death toll in the powerful earthquake that struck northern Afghanistan on Monday night has risen to 27, with nearly 1,000 others reported injured on Wednesday, Tolo reported, citing officials.

According to Tolo News, many victims, who lost their homes in the disaster, are currently taking shelter in school buildings, with survivors describing the destruction and the challenges they are now facing as winter approaches.

Gulabuddin, a resident of Samangan province, said that his house was completely destroyed, leaving him and ten family members homeless.

He also mourned the death of his pregnant daughter-in-law, saying, "When I ran outside, a brick fell on me and I was injured. My daughter-in-law, who was pregnant, was killed when the house collapsed. God saved eight other members of our family," Tolo News reported.

In Khulm district, several families who lost their homes are also staying in schools and appealing for urgent assistance.

Nasim Gul, another survivor, said, "We need food and do not have a proper place to sit. Winter is approaching, and we have ten mouths to feed. My youngest child also became sick tonight," Tolo News reported.

"Everything we had is buried under the rubble. We came to the school building, but here we have nothing," added Mirza Mohammad, another survivor in the disaster.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 9:59 AM IST

