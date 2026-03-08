Sunday, March 08, 2026 | 08:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Elon Musk's X probes offensive posts by xAI's Grok chatbot: Report

Elon Musk's X probes offensive posts by xAI's Grok chatbot: Report

X and its safety teams are urgently investigating the chatbot's role in generating "hate-filled, racist posts" online in response to user prompts

Last Updated : Mar 08 2026 | 8:25 PM IST

Social media platform X is investigating "racist and offensive" posts by xAI chatbot Grok, Sky News reported on Sunday.
 
X and xAI did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Reuters could not immediately verify the video attached to the Sky News post on X.
 
X and its safety teams are urgently investigating the chatbot's role in generating "hate-filled, racist posts" online in response to user prompts, Sky News reporter Rob Harris said in a video posted to the digital news website's X account.
 
Governments and regulators have been cracking down on sexually explicit content generated by Elon Musk's xAI chatbot Grok on X, with investigations, bans and demands for safeguards, in a growing global push to curb illegal material.
 
 
In January, xAI said it had restricted image editing for Grok AI users and blocked users, based on their location, from generating images of people in revealing clothing in "jurisdictions where it's illegal." It did not identify the countries.
 

Topics : Elon Musk Artificial intelligence Twitter

First Published: Mar 08 2026 | 8:25 PM IST

