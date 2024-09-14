Business Standard
Home / World News / G20 nations agree to fight disinformation and set up AI guidelines

G20 nations agree to fight disinformation and set up AI guidelines

Leaders emphasised in a statement the need for digital platforms to be transparent and in line with relevant policies

AI

G20 representatives also agreed to establish guidelines for developing artificial intelligence. Image: Shutterstock

AP Sao Paulo
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2024 | 6:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Group of 20 leaders agreed Friday to join efforts to fight disinformation and set up an agenda on artificial intelligence as their governments struggle against the speed, scale and reach of misinformation and hate speech.
The ministers, who gathered this week in Maceio, the capital of the northeastern state of Alagoas, emphasised in a statement the need for digital platforms to be transparent and in line with relevant policies and applicable legal frameworks.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
It is the first time in the G20's history that the group recognises the problem of disinformation and calls for transparency and accountability from digital platforms, Joo Brant, secretary for digital policy at the Brazilian presidency, told The Associated Press by phone.
 
G20 representatives also agreed to establish guidelines for developing artificial intelligence, calling for ethical, transparent, and accountable use of AI, with human oversight and compliance with privacy and human rights laws.
"We hope this will be referenced in the leaders' declaration and that South Africa will continue the work, Renata Mielli, adviser to Brazil's ministry of science, technology and innovation, said. The G20 Leaders' Summit is scheduled for November, in Rio de Janeiro.
Mielli, Brazil's negotiator in the AI working group, said there were disagreements from countries including China and the United States, but declined to provide details. In the end, she said, a consensus prevailed that the world's richest countries should collaborate to reduce global asymmetry in AI development.
This week's meeting took place in the aftermath of X's ban in Brazil, ordered by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes after a monthslong feud with its owner, tech billionaire Elon Musk.

More From This Section

US-Russia, US Russia flag

US sanctions Russian state media for raising funds for troops in Ukraine

Google

EU antitrust order to Google's adtech business unlikely for now: Report

Pope Francis

Pope slams both US presidential candidates over 'anti-life policies'

PwC

China hits PwC with six month ban in record penalty over Evergrande audit

Boeing workers strike after 96% vote for walkout in test for new CEO

Boeing's US factory workers go on strike, halting 737 MAX production

Since last year, X has clashed with de Moraes over its reluctance to block some users, mostly far-right activists accused of undermining Brazilian democracy. Musk has called the Brazilian justice a dictator and an autocrat due to his rulings affecting his companies in Brazil.
Brazil currently has the presidency of the 20 leading rich and developing nations and President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva has put issues that concern the developing world such as the reduction of inequalities and the reform of multilateral institutions at the heart of its agenda.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

What will be India's position at G20 on proposal of 'billionaire tax': Cong

digital payment

Interlinking domestic fast-pay ways won't solve crossborder issues: Waller

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

EAM Jaishankar assures full support to Brazil in its G20 Presidency

Mauro Vieira

Brazil's Vieira arrives in India, to hold Joint Commission Meeting with EAM

Modi, Narendra Modi

Global South facing challenges of food and energy security: PM Modi

Topics : G20 G20 nations artifical intelligence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 14 2024 | 6:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECM Arvind Kejriwal NewsAmbernath Gas LeakPN Gadgil Jewellers IPOiPhone 16 Pre-Order SaleUPSC Mains Admit Card 2024 ReleasedBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon