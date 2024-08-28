Interlinking domestic fast-pay ways won't solve crossborder issues: Waller

According to Waller, not all frictions that slow payments down are undesirable; certain frictions are purposely built into the global payment system for compliance | Representative Image

As the G20 focuses on making cross-border payments more cost-effective and timely for consumers and businesses, Governor Christopher J. Waller of the Federal Reserve Board expressed concerns on Wednesday that simply interlinking arrangements—interoperability between or among domestic fast payment systems—may not fully achieve these objectives.

“Today's consumers and businesses can generally send a payment anywhere in the world, but they all seem to want faster and cheaper global payments, just like we always want faster flights and cheaper airfares. However, I am not entirely convinced that interlinking arrangements will necessarily deliver on those goals,” he said while speaking at the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Earlier this week, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das had emphasized that with the emergence of fast payment systems across countries and experimentation with central bank digital currency (CBDC), new possibilities are opening up to bring greater efficiency to cross-border payments. He noted that maximum efficiency gains in such initiatives would come from ensuring interoperability as a key design element.

According to Waller, not all frictions that slow payments down are undesirable; certain frictions are purposely built into the global payment system for compliance and risk-management reasons.

“Slowing down the speed at which payments are cleared and settled helps banks prevent money laundering and counter the financing of terrorism, detect fraud, and recover fraudulent or misdirected cross-border payments,” Waller said.

Waller highlighted that the current practice of sending payments through a complex chain of correspondent banks contributes to slower payments, which could benefit from efficiency enhancements. However, he emphasized that there is no silver bullet that increases speed and efficiency without trade-offs.

“Unless new solutions are found, interlinking fast payment systems might increase the risk-management burden for banks that participate in them,” he added. Waller pointed out that legal, compliance, and operational considerations are critical to the discussion of the promise and challenges of interlinking. Additionally, governance, oversight, and settlement arrangements also need to be carefully considered, along with data privacy concerns.

He also stressed that while the promise of interlinking, which essentially means interoperability between or among domestic fast payment systems, may sound simple, achieving interoperability in practice is not straightforward. Technology is probably the easiest part; the legal, compliance, settlement, and governance challenges are more substantial, he said, adding that new multilateral arrangements for interlinking could potentially address some of these challenges.

While some countries have established bilateral links between domestic fast payment systems primarily to support remittance payments, Waller stressed that establishing bilateral links across the globe simply will not scale. “Multilateral arrangements might bring some efficiencies, yet they are no small undertaking,” he said.