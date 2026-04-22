Wednesday, April 22, 2026 | 07:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Gates Foundation reviews Jeffrey Epstein ties as founder faces scrutiny

Gates Foundation reviews Jeffrey Epstein ties as founder faces scrutiny

The external review will also examine 'current policies for vetting and developing new philanthropic partnerships', the organization said in a statement posted online

Bill Gates

The foundation for decades has been one of the largest funders of global public health, education and gender equality initiatives | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2026 | 7:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Anna Edgerton
 
The Gates Foundation said it is awaiting findings from a review of its past interactions with Jeffrey Epstein amid public scrutiny of co-founder Bill Gates’ ties to the disgraced financier.
 
The external review, commissioned earlier this year, will also examine “current policies for vetting and developing new philanthropic partnerships,” the organization said in a statement posted online Tuesday. The board expects to receive an update on the inquiry in coming months.
 
The foundation’s chief executive officer, Mark Suzman, mentioned the review in an email to staff last month, a spokesperson said. The Wall Street Journal reported the review earlier Tuesday.
 
 
Gates, the former Microsoft Corp. leader-turned-philanthropist, has called his long-known association with Epstein a “huge mistake” but has denied wrongdoing. Their interactions have drawn renewed attention in recent months following the Justice Department’s release of a massive trove of documents known as the Epstein files. Gates, 70, is set to testify before a House committee in June regarding their relationship, which his spokesperson has portrayed as driven by Epstein’s attempts to insert himself into the tech titan’s orbit.

Also Read

Jeffrey Epstein

75 women expected to benefit from BofA settlement in Epstein case: Lawyers

Bill Gates

Mistakes made: Bill Gates apologises to Foundation staff over Epstein links

Donation, Charity (Photo: Pexels)

The quality of philanthropy is not strained in India, shows studypremium

Bill Gates

Bill Gates pulls out of India AI Summit after 'careful consideration'

Bill Gates

Bill Gates to skip AI Summit, say govt sources; his foundation says he will

 
The foundation’s image and organization already have been affected. Co-founder Melinda French Gates left the board in 2024 and removed her name from the institution after she and Bill Gates divorced in 2021, in part because of his ties to Epstein.
 
The foundation for decades has been one of the largest funders of global public health, education and gender equality initiatives. Earlier this year, it committed to spending an annual $9 billion as it plans to close operations in 2045. 
 
The philanthropy has also pledged to cap operating expenses at 14% of the foundation’s total budget, which will require eliminating as many as 500 positions. The Seattle-based organization employed 2,375 people as of January, when it signaled the plan to shrink staff.
   

More From This Section

Iran, Iran flag

Iran urges UN to press US to release seized commercial vessel Touska

Coinbase

New York sues Coinbase, Gemini over unlicensed prediction market platforms

Statue of Liberty, US-France, US France, France US, US flag, America Franch

US sanctions target Iranian weapons and UAV procurement networks

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump extends Iran ceasefire, but maintains blockade as talks falter

Strait of Hormuz

Top oil traders warn Hormuz closure risks global recession, demand hit

Topics : Gates foundation Bill Gates Sexual misconduct philanthropy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 7:13 AM IST

Explore News

SRH vs DC LIVE ScoreStocks to Watch TodayGroww Q4 Results Stocks to BuyTech Mahindra Q4 Results PreviewHCL Tech Q4 ResultsApple New CEOTrump Iran WarningQ4 Results TodayIPL 2026 Points Table