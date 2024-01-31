Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Gaza's economy post war could take decades to recover, says UN trade body

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development said the conflict had precipitated a 24% contraction in Gaza's GDP (gross domestic product) and a 26.1% drop in GDP per capita for all of 2023

gaza

"It will take until 2092 for Gaza to go back to its 2022 level, which wasn't at all a good place for people in Gaza," said Rami Allazeh, an economist who works on the Occupied Palestinian Territories at UNCTAD

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2024 | 11:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

It could take until the closing years of the century for Gaza's economy to regain its pre-conflict size if hostilities in the Palestinian enclave were to cease immediately, the U.N. trade body said in a report published on Wednesday.
 
Israel's offensive in Gaza in the wake of attacks by Hamas gunmen on Oct. 7 have killed more than 26,000 people, according to local authorities, and decimated infrastructure and the livelihoods of its 2.3 million inhabitants.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development said the conflict had precipitated a 24% contraction in Gaza's GDP (gross domestic product) and a 26.1% drop in GDP per capita for all of 2023.
 
UNCTAD said that if the military operation were to end and reconstruction to start immediately - and if the growth trend seen in 2007-2022 persisted, at an annual average rate of 0.4% -- Gaza could restore its pre-conflict GDP levels in 2092.
 
At best, under a scenario that GDP could grow at 10% annually, it would still take Gaza's GDP per capita until 2035 to reach the level of 2006, before Israel in 2007 made permanent a land, sea and air blockade citing security concerns.
 
"It will take until 2092 for Gaza to go back to its 2022 level, which wasn't at all a good place for people in Gaza," said Rami Allazeh, an economist who works on the Occupied Palestinian Territories at UNCTAD.
 
"I think the main takeaway from the report is that the level of destruction that we're witnessing in Gaza is unprecedented.
It's going to take a lot of efforts from the international community for the rebuilding and recovery in Gaza." UNCTAD said that in order to recover following a previous Israeli military intervention in Gaza in 2014, the enclave needs stood at around $3.9 billion. Those needs would be significantly higher following the current conflict, it said.
 
"Given the level of destruction and the intensity of the damages we're witnessing currently in Gaza, and that the military operation is still ongoing, the number required for recovery in Gaza will be multiple times the $3.9 billion required after the 2014 war," Allazeh said.
 

Also Read

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

US, Israel weigh peacekeepers for Gaza strip after Hamas amid war

WTO chief warns of 'big impact' on trade if Israel-Hamas conflict widens

Gaza strip: Understanding the territory, its history, and ongoing conflict

Israel-Gaza war: Nations call for peaceful resolution; latest updates here

Meta, TikTok, X CEOs face questions on child safety at US Senate hearing

Crypto exchange FTX expects to repay customers in full: Bankruptcy lawyer

Oil prices fell due to weak economic activity in leading importer China

Swapped 195 prisoners of war with Ukraine on Wednesday, says Russia

AAP to move Supreme Court for early hearing on Chandigarh mayoral election

Gaza's economy had been in a shambles even prior to the conflict due to the Israeli economic blockade, with the enclave's economy contracting 4.5% in the first three quarters of 2023, according to UNCTAD estimates.
 
Two-third of the population lived in poverty and 45% of the workforce were unemployed before the conflict. As of December, unemployment had surged to a staggering 79.3%, UNCTAD said.
 
"I don't think the international community or the people in Gaza can afford decades of humanitarian catastrophe," Allazeh said.
"Gaza needs to be part of the development agenda rather than being treated as a humanitarian case."
 

Topics : israel Hamas Gaza conflict United Nations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2024 | 11:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveStocks to Watch ahead of BudgetSwiggyBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesDelhi WeatherL&T Share PriceIIM-B placementsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon