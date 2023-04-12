close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Grocery delivery app MilkRun to wind down business, lays off 400 employees

MilkRun in February had announced it would make 20 per cent of its then staff redundant, as part of a move to consolidate its delivery hubs

IANS Sydney
Photo: Shutterstock

Photo: Shutterstock

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 8:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Australian grocery delivery startup MilkRun has decided to shut shop and laid off 400 employees amid the gloomy global economic scenario.

According to Forbes Australia, its co-founder Dany Milham told the staff that the company will wind down business on April 14.

"Since we announced our structural changes in February, economic and capital market conditions have continued to deteriorate, and while the business has continued to perform well, we feel strongly that this is the right decision in the current environment," Milham was quoted as saying.

MilkRun in February had announced it would make 20 per cent of its then staff redundant, as part of a move to consolidate its delivery hubs.

"We've always been committed to doing things the right way, and winding down the business while we still have a sufficient cash balance enables us to ensure our people and suppliers are paid in full," the co-founder told employees.

All staff would be made redundant at the startup MilkRun that was launched during the pandemic in 2021.

Also Read

Food delivery apps taking action on rising stress among delivery staff

Zomato launches hotline number to report rash driving by delivery partners

Domino's launches 20-minute deliveries across as many zones in India

Reliance JioMart shuts its 90-minute delivery service 'Express': Report

Indian e-grocery market to witness growth in tier 2, beyond in 2023: Report

NPR to quit Twitter after being labeled as 'state-affiliated media'

India likely to have stable debt-to-GDP ratio going forward: IMF official

US consumer prices rise moderately in March; underlying inflation still hot

No obstacles for United Nations to function in Afghanistan: Taliban

Google 1st Big Tech firm to end Covid jab mandate for entering buildings

It secured a $11 million seed round and in early 2022, the startup raised further $75 million that included US-based Tiger Global Management.

According to McKinsey, in the first nine months of 2021, nearly $5.8 billion was invested globally into adark convenience stores'.

However, as the pandemic waned, the popularity of instant grocery delivery platforms also decreased.

Global grocery delivery player Gopuff announced its third round of layoffs in 12 months in March this year.

Gorillas laid off more than 100 workers and exited three countries in 2022.

Topics : layoff | grocery retail

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 6:55 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

UBS is buying Credit Suisse's greenhouse emissions burden too: Report

Image
5 min read

Kiri Industries expresses trust in Singapore court, hopes fair decision

Image
2 min read

Russia ready to switch to yuan in foreign trade, says Vladimir Putin

Image
2 min read

After UBS merger, Credit Suisse planning layoffs in India back offices

Image
2 min read

Japan's Kishida, Zelenskyy hold talks on wide-ranging issues in Kyiv

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon