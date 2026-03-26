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Home / World News / Gulf conflict may have global consequences like Covid, says Putin

Gulf conflict may have global consequences like Covid, says Putin

He said Russia will have to live in the current reality, and for this, it has to be strong and united

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin. (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Moscow
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2026 | 11:33 PM IST

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Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said no one, including the perpetrators of the Gulf conflict, can foresee its grave consequences for the world, comparable only to the Covid pandemic.

Addressing the delegates of the congress of the powerful Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP), the Russian leader said the escalation of the conflict incited by the joint US-Israeli attack on Iran has jeopardised a wide range of industries, and there's no telling what further consequences may follow.

"The armed conflict in the Middle East is increasingly impacting the current situation and causing significant disruption to international logistics, manufacturing, and supply chains," he said.

 

Starting February 28, the US and Israel launched joint strikes against Iran, which in turn retaliated, spreading the war to the entire Gulf region. The Strait of Hormuz is a strategically important choke point for the world's energy supplies.

The strait, a narrow shipping lane that connects the Persian Gulf with the Indian Ocean, remains effectively closed, bringing to a near halt the transit of hundreds of vessels per day, including container, dry bulk and liquid cargo ships.

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According to Putin, entire sectors, specifically those tied to the extraction and processing of hydrocarbons, metals, the production of fertilisers, and many other goods and product categories, have received a shock.

"It's still hard to predict the consequences of the conflict in the Middle East with any confidence. It seems to me that even those involved in the conflict are themselves unable to foresee them," Putin said, adding that they are being compared to the Covid-19 pandemic, which globally impacted life and slowed down growth.

"Let me remind you, the pandemic sharply slowed down the development of all regions and continents without exception," Putin underscored.

He said Russia will have to live in the current reality, and for this, it has to be strong and united.

In a related development, Russia's main public broadcaster Chanel-1 TV, on Thursday, in its prime time talk show, said: "We are in the middle of the third world war, and we will learn this only after it ends, like in the past.

"There have been 30 years, 100-year wars, Napoleonic wars in Europe; we learnt about them only when they ended. The Second World War in Europe started in 1939, but we learnt it only in May 1945," a TV anchor said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Vladimir Putin Russia West Asia and the Gulf US Iran tensions Israel Iran Conflict BS Reads

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First Published: Mar 26 2026 | 11:33 PM IST

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