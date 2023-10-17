close
Sensex (-0.17%)
66166.93 -115.81
Nifty (-0.10%)
19731.75 -19.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.29%)
5973.25 + 17.15
Nifty Midcap (0.21%)
40590.65 + 84.50
Nifty Bank (-0.14%)
44225.90 -62.05
Heatmap

Head of Israel's ISA takes responsibility for failure to foil Hamas attack

Bar, in his first comments following the surprise attack that has left everybody shell-shocked in Israel, said the ISA "failed to generate" a warning

Photo: Unsplash/Taylor Brandon

The intelligence officer noted that his organisation on the very day of the attack set up a special system, in cooperation with the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), to locate, identify, and concentrate efforts to recover kidnapped and missing persons | Photo: Unsplash/Taylor Brandon

Press Trust of India Jerusalem
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2023 | 7:59 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The head of Israel's Internal Security Agency (ISA), Ronen Bar, took responsibility for failing to foil Hamas' brutal attack on October 7 in which more than 1,300 people died, but vowed to fight till the end for a decisive victory in the war.
Bar, in his first comments following the surprise attack that has left everybody shell-shocked in Israel, said the ISA "failed to generate" a warning.
"Despite a series of actions we carried out, unfortunately, last Saturday, we were unable to create a sufficient advance warning that would allow us to thwart the attack. As the one who heads the organisation, the responsibility for this is mine," Bar was quoted by the local media as saying on Monday.
However, he emphasised that "there will be time for investigations. Now we are fighting".
The intelligence officer noted that his organisation on the very day of the attack set up a special system, in cooperation with the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), to locate, identify, and concentrate efforts to recover kidnapped and missing persons.
They also formed various dedicated teams according to the needs of the fighting at the time, he said.
"Our men showed bravery, courage, and fighting spirit. The forces deployed in the south moved from battle to battle, facing dozens of terrorists. We lost ten of our best men, many of us were wounded, and the servicemen lost their relatives. Countless stories of heroism have emerged, with workers striving to engage without hesitation," the ISA (also known as Shin Bet) chief stressed.
"All of the organisation's employees arrived at their units, task forces were created, dedicated teams were established. Everyone who carried a weapon went down to fight," Bar said.
"Our operators from Task Force Tequila went to fight, the investigators brought intelligence from captured terrorists, and the coordinators in the field went through the operations to collect intelligence," he said.
The ISA head added that the "intelligence triangle has a purpose and is producing results".
"We are in a war, not 'another round'. 'Another round' is won with an image of victory and in silence, a war ends with a decision and a change in the situation. There is no border limit, there is no time limit. Until the end," Bar asserted.

Also Read

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

Israel-Gaza war: Nations call for peaceful resolution; latest updates here

Gaza strip: Understanding the territory, its history, and ongoing conflict

Blinken voices confidence in Gaza aid delivery, Rafah crossing to reopen

Israel-Palestine conflict: All you need to know about this surprise war

Israel suspends exports to Colombia over its prez's criticism of Gaza seige

Gaza's limited water supply raises concerns as conflict intensifies

Two people killed in a shooting in Brussels, says police in Belgium

Biden to travel to Israel on Oct 18 amid concern that conflict could expand

Brands are handing out freebies at Walmart as online ads lose appeal

Israel, which is known worldwide for its intelligence network, is devastated by the massive failure of its vaunted agencies.
The IDF Chief of Staff, Herzi Halevi, had also taken responsibility for failing to stop the attack last week.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : israel Israel-Palestine Gaza Hamas

First Published: Oct 17 2023 | 7:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael-Gaza warLatest News LiveFederal Bank Q2 resultsAUS vs SL LIVE SCOREOYO Festive DiscountApple Festival Season OffersBank of Maharashtra Q2 resultsPunit Patel | Zydus

Elections 2023

PM Modi more concerned about Israel than Manipur, says Rahul GandhiECI has given less time for 1st phase of Chattisgarh polls: TS Singh Deo

World Cup 2023

India to Bangladesh: Here are the top 6 upsets in ODI World Cup historyWorld Cup 2023: Afghanistan spin their way to history against England

India News

NASA experts wanted India to share space technology, says ISRO chiefKarnataka raids: Rs 94 cr cash seized after I-T searches govt contractors

Economy News

Wholesale inflation rises to -0.26% in Sept, food inflation eases to 1.54%Fueling India's innovation engine
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon