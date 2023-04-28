Historical relations with India, want to strengthen ties: Somalia minister

Health Minister of Somalia Dr Ali Haji Adan Thursday said his country has historical relations with India and stressed on further strengthening collaboration with New Delhi.

Health ministers and delegates from various countries are in the national capital to attend the sixth edition of the 'Advantage Healthcare India' event, which aims to promote 'Medical Value Travel' in the country.

During a visit to Apollo Hospitals in Delhi, Adan said, "We have historical relations between Somalia and the Indian government. A large number of Somali people come to India for medical purposes. We want to strengthen collaboration with India."



Deputy Health Minister of Egypt Dr Ahmed Hussein Shehata Elsobky also visited Apollo Hospital.

"We saw the latest technology and a lot of advancements have been made. We would like to have MoUs with the hospital to train our people from Egypt. The meeting was quite fruitful and will pave the way for cooperation between India and Egypt," he said.

Indonesia's Health Ministry Director Sugiyanto, who visited Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on Thursday, said Indian doctors can visit his country for providing improved speciality healthcare solutions in both countries.

He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic and India's humanitarian efforts by supplying vaccines to the world in tough times.

Also Read 80 killed, 30,000 displaced in renewed clashes in northern Somalia: WHO India gives $2 million to African Union Transition Mission in Somalia Two car explosions rock Somalia's capital, leaving 'scores' dead: Police Twin suicide bombings targeting Somalia's military kill at least 10 Death toll in Somalia twin car bombings rises to at least 20, says doctor Chinese premier vows support to cash-strapped Pakistan in talks with Sharif Jerry Springer, host of unapologetically brash talk show, dies at 79 Donald Trump 'raped, groped' ex-columnist E. Jean Carroll, court told Sweeping spending cuts for America: Republicans clear debt-ceiling hike Vice media cancels flagship show amid layoffs and company restructure

Prime Minister Modi virtually inaugurated 'Advantage Healthcare India 2023' -- a G20 co-branded event -- on Wednesday. The health ministers from Bangladesh, Armenia, Bhutan, Egypt, Ghana, Guinea, Maldives, Nigeria, Russia and Somalia participated in the summit.

Southern District health officer of Bhutan Thinlay Choden visited the Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Artemis Hospitals and Marengo Asia Healthcare in Gurugram.

The visits showcased the infrastructure and healthcare facilities offered in India. It also emphasized the importance of global collaborations and partnerships for building resilient global health architecture and working towards achieving universal health coverage through value-based healthcare, an official said.