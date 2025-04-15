Tuesday, April 15, 2025 | 06:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hong Kong defends immigration procedures after British MP denied entry

Wera Hobhouse, Liberal Democrat MP for Bath, said on Bluesky that authorities offered no explanation for what she called a cruel and upsetting blow

Hong Kong's government on Monday defended its immigration procedures after a British member of parliament was denied entry to the Chinese city last week, an incident that has prompted concerns among UK officials.

Wera Hobhouse, a member of the Liberal Democratic Party representing Bath, on Sunday wrote on the social media platform Bluesky that authorities gave her no explanation for what she described as a cruel and upsetting blow.

She noted that she was the first British MP to face such a situation upon arrival in the former British colony since it returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

Hobhouse had told British media that she flew to Hong Kong to visit her newborn grandchild. She is also a member of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China that has scrutinised Beijing's human rights record.

 

The Hong Kong government, in a statement released late Monday, maintained that its immigration officers are duty-bound to question individuals to ascertain the purpose of any visit.

The person concerned knows best what he or she has done. It will be unhelpful to the person's case if the person refuses to answer questions put to him or her for that purpose, the statement read. The government added that it would not comment on individual cases.

The statement also said that Chief Secretary Eric Chan discussed the matter with the UK Minister for Trade Policy and Economic Security Douglas Alexander earlier on Monday during the British official's visit to Hong Kong.

In Beijing, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian emphasized that immigration affairs fall within the scope of national sovereignty and the city's government has the right to handle individual immigration cases according to the law.

The British government also issued a statement on Monday about Hobhouse's entry denial last Thursday. It stated that Alexander had raised its concerns with senior Chinese and Hong Kong counterparts and demanded an explanation during his visit to the city and mainland China.

Unjustified restrictions on the freedom of movement for UK citizens into Hong Kong only serves to further undermine Hong Kong's international reputation and the important people-to-people connections between the UK and Hong Kong, it said.

It added that the UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy made clear that it would be unacceptable for any member of parliament to be denied entry for simply expressing their views.

