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Home / World News / Iran begged for ceasefire, says Hegseth, declares US victory in conflict

Iran begged for ceasefire, says Hegseth, declares US victory in conflict

Hegseth said the United States had met its key military objectives, including targeting Iran's missile capabilities, naval forces, and defence infrastructure

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth addressing a press conference. (Photo: Reuters)

Akshita Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2026 | 7:41 PM IST

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US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on Wednesday claimed Iran had "begged" for a ceasefire, even as he declared victory the day after Washington and Tehran agreed to a two-week ceasefire.
 
“Iran begged for this ceasefire, and we all know it,” he said, adding that “Operation Epic Fury was a historic and overwhelming victory on the battlefield.
 
Hegseth said the US had met its key military objectives, including targeting Iran’s missile capabilities, naval forces, and defence infrastructure.
 
“Iran’s navy is at the bottom of the sea … Iran no longer has an air defence system … their missile programme is functionally destroyed,” he said.
 
 
He added that the operation had “completely” dismantled Iran’s military-industrial base. “They can no longer build missiles,” he claimed.

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Hegseth added that the “new regime understood that a deal was far better than the fate that awaited them".
 
General Dan Caine, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the ceasefire marked only a temporary halt in fighting.
 
“Let’s be clear, the ceasefire is a pause and the joint force remains ready,” he said at the same press conference.
 
Incidentally, the Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) also said "hand is on the trigger, ready to respond to any attack with more forece", according to Iranian news outlet Tasnim.  
 
The ceasefire follows an agreement under which Iran is expected to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route that had been disrupted during the conflict.
 
A senior Iranian official told Reuters that Tehran could reopen the strait on Thursday or Friday, ahead of planned talks with the US in Pakistan, if the ceasefire framework holds.
 
The official said the reopening would be coordinated with Iran’s military, adding that vessels would be allowed safe passage through the waterway. However, under Iran’s “10-point” proposal, Tehran is expected to impose a transit fee, a move Oman has contradicted, according to reports.

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Topics : United States US Iran tensions Israel Iran Conflict Pentagon US Pentagon BS web team BS Web Reports

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First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 7:41 PM IST

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