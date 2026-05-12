Iran could enrich uranium to weapons-grade if attacked again, says lawmaker

Iranian parliamentary spokesman Ebrahim Rezaei said on Tuesday that the country could enrich uranium up to 90 per cent purity, a level considered weapons-grade, if Iran is attacked again. "One of Iran's options in the event of another attack could be 90 per cent enrichment. We will review it in the parliament," Rezaei, who is spokesperson for the parliamentary national security and foreign policy commission, posted on X. US President Donald Trump said on Monday that an ongoing ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran was on "life support" after dismissing an Iranian proposal, underscoring how fragile diplomatic efforts to end the conflict remain.

Last June, Trump said Iran's nuclear facilities were "obliterated" by U.S. and Israeli strikes during a 12-day war, severely limiting Iran's capacity to enrich uranium.

The fate of around 400kg of uranium enriched to 60 per cent , a short technical step from roughly 90 per cent weapons-grade material, remains unclear.

US intelligence assessments suggest Tehran's nuclear programme will not be significantly impeded unless that highly enriched uranium (HEU) stockpile is removed or destroyed.

The nuclear issue has been a key point of contention in talks between the U.S. and Iran to end the conflict that began in late February.

Tehran wants nuclear topics discussed at a later stage, while Washington insists Iran should move its highly enriched uranium stockpile abroad and renounce domestic enrichment.