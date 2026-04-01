Iran foreign minister slams US 'America First' policy amid war tensions

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi criticised US policy of 'America First' amid the ongoing conflict involving Iran, the United States, and Israel, while referencing a media report about an alleged potential defence-related investment linked to US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

In a post on X on Tuesday, Araghchi criticised the US policy of "America First", if it meant, according to him, the reason for the ongoing conflict and also a way to "earn profits", while the casualties of the war, according to him, will be "young soldiers".

He said, "Nothing says 'America First' like launching a war for a foreign regime while trying to profit as young soldiers are sent off to die."

He further added that the war was an "imposed" one on both Americans and Iranians.

He said, "This war of choice is imposed on both Americans and Iranians."

Earlier, Araghchi dismissed the possibility of diplomatic breakthroughs with Washington, stating that the "trust level is at zero" between the two nations. In an interview with Al Jazeera, Araghchi asserted that Tehran sees no "honesty" in US actions and has "never had a good experience from negotiations" with the American government.

The Iranian Foreign Minister pointed to a history of failed agreements and recent hostilities as the primary reasons for the current diplomatic impasse.

"One time, years ago, we negotiated, and we even got a deal, and then the US withdrew without any explanation. And twice last year and now this year, we negotiated with the US, and the result was an attack by them," he told Al Jazeera.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has suggested that the ongoing military conflict with Iran could conclude within the next two to three weeks, expressing a high degree of confidence in the mission's trajectory.

Speaking from the Oval Office, the President indicated that an even swifter resolution remains a possibility if a diplomatic breakthrough is achieved.

"It's possible that we'll have a deal because they want to make a deal. They want to make a deal more than I want to make a deal. But in a fairly short period of time, we'll be finished," Trump stated on Tuesday.

The President's optimism appears to stem from a perceived shift in the political landscape within Tehran. He noted that the current interlocutors represent a departure from previous Iranian administrations, describing the new leadership as far more pragmatic.

"Now we have a group of people that are very different. They're much more reasonable," he remarked while addressing the prospects of successful negotiations.