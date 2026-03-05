Iran has not approached Russia for arms supplies, says Kremlin

Iran has not approached ​Moscow with a request for ‌arms supplies, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

Russia has condemned US-Israeli strikes and called for ​an immediate ceasefire against a ​country it has drawn closer ??to in recent years.

Asked by a reporter on Thursday whether Russia intends to provide material help to Iran, ​including ​arms deliveries, ??Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: Iran last year ​sealed a 20-year strategic partnership ​agreement with Moscow, Russia is building two new nuclear units at Bushehr, the site ​of Iran's only nuclear power ​plant, and Iran supplied Russia with shahed drones ‌for ??use against Ukraine.

"In this case, ​there were no requests from ​the ??Iranian side. Our consistent position is well known to everyone, and there ??have ​been no changes ​in this regard."