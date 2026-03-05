Thursday, March 05, 2026 | 04:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Iran has not approached Russia for arms supplies, says Kremlin

Iran has not approached Russia for arms supplies, says Kremlin

Kremlin says Iran has not sought Russian arms, even as Moscow condemns US-Israeli strikes and deepens strategic, nuclear and defence cooperation with Tehran

US Israel strike Iran

Russia has condemned US-Israeli strikes and called for ​an immediate ceasefire against a ​country it has drawn closer ⁠to in recent years | (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2026 | 4:40 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

Iran has not approached ​Moscow with a request for ‌arms supplies, the Kremlin said on Thursday. 
Russia has condemned US-Israeli strikes and called for ​an immediate ceasefire against a ​country it has drawn closer ??to in recent years. 
Iran last year ​sealed a 20-year strategic partnership ​agreement with Moscow, Russia is building two new nuclear units at Bushehr, the site ​of Iran's only nuclear power ​plant, and Iran supplied Russia with shahed drones ‌for ??use against Ukraine. 
Asked by a reporter on Thursday whether Russia intends to provide material help to Iran, ​including ​arms deliveries, ??Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: 
 
"In this case, ​there were no requests from ​the ??Iranian side. Our consistent position is well known to everyone, and there ??have ​been no changes ​in this regard."
   

More From This Section

Pnama Canal, Maersk exports, ports

China's $23.9 bn port push: How Beijing is reshaping global maritime trade

Iran-Israel, Iran Israel flag

War with Iran to cost $3 bn a week under current limitations: Israel

Kurd, Kurdish group

Israel-Iran conflict: Who are the Kurds and why are they in focus again

Petronet LNG (Photo: LNG Prime)

What is force majeure and why are global energy firms invoking it now

A 3D printed miniature model of U.S. President Donald Trump, Israel and Iran flags are seen in this illustration

Iran state TV airs ayatollah call for 'shedding blood' of Israelis, Trump

Topics : Kremlin Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 4:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayIndian Seafarers KilledMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayApple Watch Ultra 4MWC 2026CBSE Postponed Board ExamAP 10th Hall Ticket 2026Personal Finance