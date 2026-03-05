Iran has not approached Russia for arms supplies, says Kremlin
Kremlin says Iran has not sought Russian arms, even as Moscow condemns US-Israeli strikes and deepens strategic, nuclear and defence cooperation with Tehran
Reuters
Listen to This Article
Iran has not approached Moscow with a request for arms supplies, the Kremlin said on Thursday.
Russia has condemned US-Israeli strikes and called for an immediate ceasefire against a country it has drawn closer ??to in recent years.
Iran last year sealed a 20-year strategic partnership agreement with Moscow, Russia is building two new nuclear units at Bushehr, the site of Iran's only nuclear power plant, and Iran supplied Russia with shahed drones for ??use against Ukraine.
Asked by a reporter on Thursday whether Russia intends to provide material help to Iran, including arms deliveries, ??Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters:
"In this case, there were no requests from the ??Iranian side. Our consistent position is well known to everyone, and there ??have been no changes in this regard."
More From This Section
Topics : Kremlin Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 4:40 PM IST