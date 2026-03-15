Sunday, March 15, 2026 | 02:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / IRGC threatens to hunt Netanyahu as Israel denies assassination rumours

IRGC threatens to hunt Netanyahu as Israel denies assassination rumours

The IRCS's statement comes as viral posts question Netanyahu's whereabouts and claim his latest video was AI-generated, while his office insists the Israeli prime minister is 'fine'

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Prime minister

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu | Image: Bloomberg

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2026 | 2:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Sunday said it would continue efforts to “pursue and kill” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as online speculation about his whereabouts and alleged assassination spread across social media platforms.
 
“The unknown fate of the Zionist criminal prime minister and the possibility of his death or his escape, along with his family, from the occupied territories reveal a crisis and the faltering situation of the Zionists,” the IRGC said in a statement, reported state media Press TV.
 
“If the child killer is still alive, we will strongly keep chasing and killing him,” the statement added.
 
 

Israel rejects assassination rumours

 
The Israeli Prime Minister’s office, however, dismissed claims circulating online that Netanyahu had been killed.
 
Responding to queries from media outlets about viral posts suggesting the Israeli leader had been assassinated, the office said, “These are fake news; the Prime Minister is fine.”

Also Read

Hindalco Industries Ltd, Hindalco sustainable mining

Hindalco halts production of extruded aluminium products due to Iran war

donald trump, trump, crypto

Trump rejects deal with Iran on current terms as West Asia war escalates

Burner, Gas. Fire, LPG

LPG shortage: PNGRB asks city gas firms to speed up piped gas line rollout

Market, Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

West Asia situation, crude oil prices likely to steer markets this week

Trade, ports, export

Exporters plan early shipments, explore alternate routes amid Iran war

 
The rumours intensified after Netanyahu posted a video of a press conference discussing the ongoing conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran. Some social media users alleged the video was AI-generated, claiming the footage appeared to show six fingers on his right hand.
 
Several users pointed to a moment where Netanyahu raises his hands, arguing that an apparent extra finger was a typical “AI finger glitch”. However, fact-checking by X’s chatbot Grok said the effect was likely caused by shadows, hand angles or the natural shape of the palm.
 

Regional escalation continues

 
The IRGC statement also said Iranian forces had targeted positions in Israeli-controlled territories and struck three US bases in the region as part of the 52nd phase of retaliatory operations.
 
According to the IRGC, missiles and drones targeted locations where American troops are stationed, including the al-Harir base in Iraq’s Kurdistan region and the Arifjan and Ali al-Salem military facilities in Kuwait.
 
The attacks, the IRGC said, were in retaliation for US–Israeli strikes on Iranian industrial towns that killed workers.
 
(With inputs from agencies)

More From This Section

Iran, Israel, Iran US tensions, Iran Israel tensions

After attacks on Iranian oil facilities, toxic black rain endangers public

Abbas Araghchi

Strait of Hormuz open to all except US, Israel: Iranian foreign minister

UAE, Iran war

UAE reports new missile attack after Iran warns 3 major ports to evacuate

Vietnam Flag (Photo: Unsplash)

Millions in Vietnam to vote for new legislature in general election

US China flag, US-China flag

China likely to face closer scrutiny in US forced-labour probe: GTRI

Topics : Benjamin Netanyahu Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions West Asia Middle East BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 15 2026 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUS KC-135 Aircraft CrashNifty Trading Strategy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayVodafone Idea Share PriceGold OutlookPM Kisan 22nd Installment Release Nifty Metal IndexPersonal Finance