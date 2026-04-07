Tuesday, April 07, 2026 | 08:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Iran rejects flexibility as long as US demands surrender, talks continue

Iran rejects flexibility as long as US demands surrender, talks continue

He also warned that "if the situation gets out of control, Iran's allies will also close the Bab El-Mandeb Strait"

Iran, Iran flag

Representative image from file.

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2026 | 8:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Iran and the United States continue to exchange messages through Pakistan, a senior Iranian source told Reuters on Tuesday, but Tehran will not show flexibility as long as Washington continues to demand its "surrender under pressure".
 
The senior Iranian source, who asked not to be named, said Qatar on Monday had conveyed Tehran's message to the United States and regional countries that if Washington attacks Iran's power plants, "the entire region and Saudi Arabia will fall into complete darkness with Iran's retaliatory strikes".
 
He also warned that "if the situation gets out of control, Iran's allies will also close the Bab El-Mandeb Strait".
 

More From This Section

Emmanuel Macron, Emmanuel, Macron

Iran frees French detainees after 3.5 years; return underway: Macron

china Flag, China

China hikes gasoline, diesel prices for second time in fortnight

gunman

Turkish police kill gunman in shootout near Israeli consulate in Istanbul

Donald Trump

Trump warns 'whole civilisation will die tonight' if Iran deal not reached

Kharg Island, israel iran conflict

US strikes Iran's Kharg Island ahead of Trump's deadline to open Hormuz

Topics : US Iran tensions Israel Iran Conflict BS Reads

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 07 2026 | 8:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayTCS Q4 Results PreviewGold vs Silver Investment StrategyDividend Stocks TodayRR vs MI LIVE ScoreIPL 2026 RR vs MI Playing 11Dhurandhar Box Office CollectionPersonal Finance