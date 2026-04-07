Tuesday, April 07, 2026 | 07:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / China hikes gasoline, diesel prices for second time in fortnight

China hikes gasoline, diesel prices for second time in fortnight

China's top economic planner, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), announced that the new round of price hikes will take effect from Wednesday

china Flag, China

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India Beijing
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2026 | 7:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

China on Tuesday announced an increase in gasoline and diesel prices for the second time in about a fortnight due to rising international oil prices triggered by the ongoing war in West Asia.

China's top economic planner, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), announced that the new round of price hikes will take effect from Wednesday.

China already increased gasoline and diesel prices on March 23 as part of preparations for a fuel crisis amid apprehensions around the current US-Israel-Iran war.

Since the adjustment of domestic oil prices in late March, international crude oil prices have experienced significant fluctuations, the NDRC said in a statement.

 

Because of control measures, the prices of gasoline and diesel will increase by 420 yuan (USD 61) and 400 yuan (USD 58) per tonne, respectively, it said.

Also Read

Donald Trump

Trump floats seizing Iran oil as he weighs expanding US energy dominance

The Deepseek chatbot arranged on a smartphone in Shanghai, China

OpenAI, Anthropic, Google join hands to combat AI model copying in China

china Flag, China

Not China's war, but Beijing's long-term energy strategy is paying off

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump may be remembered as the US president who lost Asia to China

Strait of Hormuz, crude oil (Photo: PTI)

All talk, no walk, China shock: Coal gasification edge becomes clearpremium

China's three biggest oil companies, namely China National Petroleum Corporation, China Petrochemical Corporation and China National Offshore Oil Corporation, as well as other refineries, have been directed to maintain production and facilitate transportation to ensure stable supplies, it said.

The NDRC also called on relevant authorities to intensify their market supervision and inspection efforts.

They should implement strict measures to crack down on activities that violate national pricing policies to ensure market order, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported, citing the NDRC statement.

China reportedly has about four months of emergency reserves of oil.

The country depends on imports for about 70 per cent of its crude oil, with roughly 45 per cent of imports linked to flows through the Strait of Hormuz, implying about 30 per cent of its total oil supply is exposed to Hormuz disruptions.

Analysts say China's energy consumption and power generation mix suggest that it is less exposed to energy supply shortage from Hormuz disruptions than most major economies and Asian peers.

China has both gas pipelines connected through its borders with Russia and has long-term energy supply contracts with Moscow.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

gunman

Turkish police kill gunman in shootout near Israeli consulate in Istanbul

Donald Trump

Trump warns 'whole civilisation will die tonight' if Iran deal not reached

Kharg Island, israel iran conflict

US strikes Iran's Kharg Island ahead of Trump's deadline to open Hormuz

Masoud Pezeshkian

'14 million ready to sacrifice lives': Iran Prez as Trump's deadline nears

Bab el-Mandeb Strait

Iran warns Bab al-Mandeb could shut: What it means for global trade routes

Topics : China gasoline prices Diesel prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 07 2026 | 7:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayTCS Q4 Results PreviewGold vs Silver Investment StrategyDividend Stocks TodayRR vs MI LIVE ScoreIPL 2026 RR vs MI Playing 11Dhurandhar Box Office CollectionPersonal Finance