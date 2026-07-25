'Iran will not bow to bullying': Araghchi rejects US' pressure tactics

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reaffirmed that Tehran will refuse to cave to American pressure or intimidation, asserting that the country will not submit to coercion or force.

According to a report by Press TV, while speaking to journalists following a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, Araghchi addressed discussions regarding diplomatic channels.

Asked about bilateral exchanges on the sidelines, he stated that the principal barrier between Tehran and Washington is not a lack of communication pathways, but rather the United States' persistent reliance on "bullying and coercion".

"Iran has shown that it will not bow to US bullying and will under no circumstances respond to the language of force, pressure, and threats," Araghchi stressed.

He noted that holding talks with Pakistan, which serves as a mediating party, concerning various proposals was a natural step. Outlining Tehran's core stance, Araghchi added, "Protecting the Iranian people and protecting Iran's interests in the Strait of Hormuz are among our principles."

"As long as the rightful objectives and demands of the Iranian people are not realized, we will naturally continue our path," he stated, adding, "We are not afraid of threats, nor will we succumb to pressure, and we do not tolerate the language of threats."

Araghchi observed that Iran's armed forces on the front lines and its diplomats on the international stage are executing complementary roles in service of the nation. He urged member states of the SCO, which he characterised as a "progressive organisation," to counter the unilateralist agenda of Washington and Western bodies seeking to dominate international relations.

During the summit, Araghchi met with his counterparts from Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Egypt, Uzbekistan, and China on the sidelines. He noted holding "detailed" talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, confirming that Tehran maintains ongoing coordination with Beijing and Moscow.

In his main address, Araghchi called on the SCO to take a strong stance against unilateralism, champion international law, and advocate for state sovereignty.

Araghchi's remarks come as the US military has conducted air raids across the country for 13 consecutive nights.

According to an informed official cited by Fars news agency, the US military targeted an LPG tanker entering from the direction of the Sea of Oman by launching two missiles, believing the vessel was attempting to transfer Iranian gas. Meanwhile, Fars reported that the US Ali Al-Salem Air Base in Kuwait was struck by a drone, and the headquarters of separatist groups in Erbil, Iraq, were targeted by several airstrikes.

Additionally, Press TV reported that three explosions rocked the US-run al-Juffair military base in Bahrain.

Meanwhile, issuing a stern warning, Major General Abdollahi, commander of Iran's Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, stated that from this moment onward, for every Iranian martyred, one American soldier will be targeted, adding, "We have prepared free and direct tickets to hell for you".

This comes as American military posture in the region remains active.

On Thursday, CENTCOM said that its forces "successfully completed" another round of strikes against Iran targeting its military assets, marking the 13th consecutive night of operations, while injuring at least two people in the Bandar Abbas region of the Islamic Republic.

In retaliation, the Iranian Army on Friday carried out a fresh wave of drone strikes targeting US military bases in Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan under its ongoing "Operation Lightning.