Saturday, July 25, 2026 | 07:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / SpaceX launches Starship on 13th test flight with most advanced Starlinks

SpaceX launches Starship on 13th test flight with most advanced Starlinks

The world's biggest rocket lifted off from Texas after a last-minute abort last week, with Nasa watching closely as SpaceX tested Starship's lunar mission capabilities and deployed Starlink satellites

spacex

It was the 13th flight of the world's biggest and most powerful rocket, and the second this year of the new version dubbed V3 | Image: Bloomberg

AP Cape Canaveral
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2026 | 7:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Towering 407 feet (124 metres), Starship soared from the company's base at the southern tip of Texas. NASA monitored the flight, a critical step toward using the Starship as a lunar lander for moon crews.

Elon Musk's SpaceX replaced six of the 33 engines on the first-stage booster after they failed to ignite last week, resulting in a last-second launch abort. The previous Starship flight in May also experienced engine trouble, which prevented the booster from making a controlled return.

It was the 13th flight of the world's biggest and most powerful rocket, and the second this year of the new version dubbed V3. Like the previous demo that climbed as high as 125 miles (200 kilometres), neither the booster nor spacecraft was being saved, instead ditching into the sea. The booster was bound for the Gulf of Mexico and the stainless steel, retro-looking spacecraft for the Indian Ocean more than 10,000 miles (16,000 kilometres) from where the hourlong flight began.

 

The Starlinks had a job to do before reentering over the Indian Ocean. Their solo-flying time was expected to be no more than 20 minutes.

Once deployed in space from the Starship's Pez-like dispenser, the Starlinks were going to extend their solar wings and antennas, and attempt to communicate via lasers with older Starlink models already in orbit. With more than 10,000 Starlinks currently providing internet, SpaceX boasts the world's largest satellite constellation.

Also Read

Elon Musk

Tesla's profit dips as spending for AI goals surged to $5.8 bn in Q2CY27

SpaceX, Elon Musk

Musk's SpaceX in talks to provide computing power to Pentagon: Report

SpaceX aborts Starship launch seconds before liftoff after engine issue

SpaceX aborts Starship launch seconds before liftoff after engine issue

spacex

SpaceX shares briefly fall below $135 IPO price as post-listing rally fades

Elon Musk

Elon Musk likely broke law by giving voters $1 mn in Supreme Court election

Six of the newly launched Starlinks carried cameras to photograph Starship's heat shield. The heat shield was also equipped with sensors to measure the extreme pressure placed on the spacecraft during launch. Most of the heat shield's thermal tiles were black, but some were deliberately painted white to simulate missing tiles, part of an experiment to test the shield's robustness.

SpaceX wants to make sure Starship's heat shield can withstand the heat of entry before trying to return it to the Starbase launch pad near the Texas-Mexico border. The company already has used a pair of giant mechanical arms at the pad to capture a Starship booster. The company plans to do the same with the actual spacecraft, which is designed to be totally reusable.

NASA needs Starship to wrap up testing and reach orbit soon so the Artemis III astronauts - three Americans and one Italian - can practice docking their capsule with it next year.

Starship is also the vehicle with which Musk intends to build a city on Mars. He's already booking tourist trips to Mars, as well as the moon.

The latest test flight was delayed first by the July 16 launch abort, then again on Thursday by thick clouds from Tropical Storm Bertha.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

SK Hynix 12-layer HBM3E memory chips.

China's memory chip makers ride AI boom to new power and US scrutiny

gavel law cases

US DOJ drops subpoenas to NYT reporters in Trump Air Force One case

Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk seeks orders to block Eli Lilly weight-loss drug ads

Volkswagen

Volkswagen CEO warns deeper cost cuts needed as China competition mounts

divorce, alimony, maintenance

SK Group chairman Chey Tae-won ordered to pay $640 million in divorce case

Topics : Elon Musk SpaceX SpaceX rockets SpaceX satellite

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2026 | 7:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotorola Edge 70 Max ReviewPM Modi on Paper LeakSoman Wangchuk Hunger Strike EndQ1 Results TodayCJP Protest UpdatesDelhi Weather TodayTechnology NewsPersonal Finance