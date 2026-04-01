Wednesday, April 01, 2026 | 06:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / IRGC threatens to strike Google, Apple, Meta offices over alleged espionage

IRGC threatens to strike Google, Apple, Meta offices over alleged espionage

IRGC warned that the companies' regional offices in the region will be 'annihilated'

Iran, Iran flag

The IRGC also identified critical hardware and infrastructure providers, including HP, Intel, IBM, and Cisco, alongside other global giants such as Tesla, Nvidia, Oracle, JP Morgan, and Boeing | Photo: Bloomberg

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2026 | 6:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has issued a chilling ultimatum to 18 major American corporations, warning that their regional infrastructure will be targeted following allegations of their involvement in hostile operations.

According to a report by Iranian state media Press TV, the elite military force claimed these businesses have actively "assisted US-Israeli terror operations inside Iran by providing espionage services."

The IRGC issued a formal statement on Tuesday, declaring that these firms should prepare for retaliatory strikes. The military body specified that the planned "reprisal attacks starting at 20:00 Iran time on April 1" would be devastating.

It warned that the companies' regional "offices in the region will be 'annihilated.'"

 

The extensive blacklist features some of the world's most prominent technology and industrial leaders.

Also Read

equity market, stocks, share market

20 stocks to buy: Elara sees solid upside as Nifty enters 'bounce zone'

Masoud Pezeshkian, Masoud, Pezeshkian, Iran President

'Firm guarantees' against future strikes required to end war: Iranian Prez

LPG, LPG cylinders, cylinder, cylinders

Commercial LPG prices hiked by ₹195.5 amid escalating West Asia conflict

Donald Trump, Trump

Iran war could end in two to three weeks, deal 'possible': Trump

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Best of BS Opinion: Budget math meets oil shock as global faultlines widen

Among the "big tech" firms named are Apple, Google, Meta, and Microsoft.

The IRGC also identified critical hardware and infrastructure providers, including HP, Intel, IBM, and Cisco, alongside other global giants such as Tesla, Nvidia, Oracle, JP Morgan, and Boeing.

Iranian state media Press TV noted that the IRGC has categorised these organisations as "espionage entities associated with the warmongering government of the United States."

The Guards alleged that the firms' "artificial intelligence (AI) and internet communication technology (ICT) services have been the main elements in designing terror operations and tracing assassination targets by the US and Israel inside Iran."

The escalatory rhetoric follows claims from Tehran that its previous diplomatic warnings have been ignored.

The IRGC asserted that Washington and its allies in Tel Aviv continued to conduct "terror operations" regardless of Iranian protests.

This includes a reported targeted strike earlier this Tuesday, which allegedly resulted in the deaths of several Iranian nationals.

In its Tuesday broadcast, Press TV relayed the IRGC's declaration that it has shifted its military doctrine.

"In response to this terrorist operation, henceforth, the main institutions involved in terrorist activities will be considered legitimate targets," the statement read.

The military force has issued an urgent warning for personnel to vacate any potential target sites.

"We advise employees of these institutions to immediately leave their workplaces to protect their lives. Residents within a one-kilometre radius of these terrorist companies across all countries in the region are also urged to evacuate and move to safe locations," the IRGC cautioned.

The threat comes amidst a period of intense regional instability.

Press TV reports that since late February, dozens of high-ranking Iranian political and military figures, as well as their kin, have been killed in what Tehran describes as a sustained campaign of "US-Israeli aggression."

Iran has repeatedly "vowed to avenge the assassinations by targeting elements that have been influential in the attacks," marking a significant broadening of its retaliatory scope to include private-sector entities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Warren Buffet, Berkshire Hathaway,

Warren Buffett cautions about fragility emerging in the banking system

Silicon Valley, artificial intelligence, Startups

Smaller is better in Silicon Valley's 'tiny team' moment with help of AI

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel to establish buffer zone in south Lebanon up to Litani River

AIRCRAFT

Italy refuses US aircraft use of Sicily base for West Asia ops: Report

Damage to the Kuwait-flagged Al-Salmi crude oil tanker, following a reported strike, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, March 31, 2026. Kuwait Petroleum Corporation/Handout via REUTERS

US says coming days in Iran war decisive, urges Tehran to make deal

Topics : Google Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions Metaverse Microsoft

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 01 2026 | 6:41 AM IST

Explore News

Canada Student Visa UpdatesBank Holiday ListPBKS vs GT LIVE ScoreIPL 2026 PBKS vs GT Playing 11Cicada Covid VariantGold and Silver Rate todayVivo x300 UltraNifty BankH1B Visa LPG Crisis