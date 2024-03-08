Japanese 'Dragon Ball' manga legend Akira Toriyama passes away aged 68

Born in Nagoya, Japan, in 1955, Toriyama entered the world of comics in the early 1980s. (Photo: Wikipedia/Instagram@Akira.Toriyama)

Akira Toriyama, the creator of worldwide popular Japanese manga 'Dragon Ball', has passed away at the age of 68 years, his studio confirmed on Friday.

Toriyama died on March 1 due to acute subdural hematoma. His funeral was attended by family and few relatives, an official release said.

"It's our deep regret that he still had several works in the middle of creation with great enthusiasm. Also, he would have many more things to achieve," the message read.

Fans urged to respect family's privacy

The website urged the fans and media to respect Toriyama's family's privacy. "Following his wishes for tranquillity, we respectfully inform you that we would not accept flowers, condolences, gifts, visiting, offerings and others. Also, we ask you to refrain from conducting interviews with his family."

It also noted that the fans will be informed when a date for a commemorative gathering is decided. "We deeply thank you for your understanding and support as always."

Following the news of his demise, social media sites were flooded with posts celebrating his life and works. Over one million posts trended on microblogging site 'X' (formerly Twitter) till noon, as fans thanked Toriyama for "the magic, the wonder and everything."

Many seemed in disbelief and reminiscenced their first encounter with 'Dragon Ball' as they hailed Toriyama for giving the world a new "religion."

Who was Akira Toriyama?

Born in Nagoya, Japan, in 1955, Toriyama entered the world of comics in the early 1980s. His career spanned four decades, during which time he gave life to manga characters that are immensely popular worldwide.

Among his works, he gave the world' Dragon Ball' hero, Son Goku, whose battles resonated with millions of fans around the world in their own life's journey. Launched in 1984, its story centres around a boy named Son Goku, who collects magical dragon balls to defend Earth against aliens.

Toriyama's initial work on 'Dragon Ball' was serialised in Weekly Shonen Jump from 1984 to 1995. With time, the manga's unparalleled popularity prompted it to be adapted in many cartoons, film versions, merchandise, and video games and continues to be produced into new works even today.