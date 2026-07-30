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Home / World News / Jordanian air defences intercept, shoot down 5 missiles launched from Iran

Jordanian air defences intercept, shoot down 5 missiles launched from Iran

The interceptions come after the US military said it had completed 'a heavy wave of strikes against Iran,' conducted in response to an earlier Iranian missile attack on a US base in Jordan

Iran, Tehran, US-Iran, US, Iran, Iran war

People walk next to a symbolic mockup of an Iranian missile and an Iranian flag at Imam Hussein Square in Tehran, Iran | Image: WANA via Reuters

AP Cairo
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 11:22 AM IST

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Jordan's air defences shot down five missiles launched from Iran Thursday morning, the spokesman for the country's armed forces said, according to Jordan's state-run Petra news agency.

The news agency said no casualties were reported.

The interceptions come after the US military said it had completed "a heavy wave of strikes against Iran," conducted in response to an earlier Iranian missile attack on a US base in Jordan.

Central Command said in a social media post that for over two hours the US had struck "dozens" of targets belonging to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps, including military command centres as well as missile and drone facilities, and coastal surveillance and defense sites.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions Jordan

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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 11:22 AM IST

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