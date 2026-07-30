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Home / World News / Trump wants Iran tariffs added to Russia sanctions bill, risking delay

Trump wants Iran tariffs added to Russia sanctions bill, risking delay

US President urges lawmakers to expand the Russia sanctions legislation to include broad tariff powers against Iran as the measure heads to the House

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US President Donald Trump | Image: Bloomberg

ANI US
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 8:20 AM IST

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US President Donald Trump has called on lawmakers to modify a newly passed Russia sanctions bill to accord him sweeping authority to impose tariffs on Iran, a move that threatens to delay the passage of the legislation as it moves to the House of Representatives.

Speaking to journalists in the Oval Office on Wednesday, the American leader pressed for the addition of trade measures aimed at Tehran.

"I'd like them to add Iran as tariffs, not just as sanctions, I think that's important, that's what Lindsey wanted," Trump stated.

The legislative measure, titled the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia Act of 2026, was cleared by the Senate on Tuesday evening with an 86-12 vote.

 

The substantial bipartisan endorsement highlighted continued support for Ukraine alongside a tribute to Graham, who passed away unexpectedly earlier this month.

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Under the current draft, the US president is empowered to levy tariffs reaching up to 100 per cent against the top five importers of Russian energy and military goods, as well as nations assisting Moscow in circumventing sanctions.

The provision predominantly affects China, India, and Southeast Asian states, while additionally placing a 500 per cent tariff on all Russian imports into the US.

According to a report by The Hill, trade volumes between Washington and Tehran remain minimal, with US imports of Iranian goods standing at $1.4 million in 2025. In comparison, US imports from Russia reached $3.8 billion during the same period.

It remains uncertain what specific mechanism the US president intends for the proposed Iran tariffs or which international trading partners would be affected.

However, the last-minute request introduces significant hurdles for the bill's approval in the House, where leadership intends to take up the Senate-approved draft "under suspension".

This procedural route bars any amendments and necessitates a two-thirds majority for final passage.

While several opposition Democrats have voiced reservations regarding the extensive executive tariff authority embedded within the legislation, a number of key senators backed the measure on Tuesday following discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who urged immediate passage of the existing draft.

Democrat Senator Jeanne Shaheen stated her intention to consult with House representatives to secure their support for the measure, according to The Hill.

Despite earlier adjustments by senators, who incorporated a five-year extension of the Iran Sanctions Act of 1996 following a previous request by Trump after Graham's death, the insistence on broader tariff powers could alter the legislative strategy of House Republicans.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Donald Trump Donald Trump administration US Russia Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions US sanctions

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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 8:20 AM IST

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