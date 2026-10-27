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Home / World News / 'Looked so corrupt, terrible': Trump questions Brazil election integrity

'Looked so corrupt, terrible': Trump questions Brazil election integrity

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva won re-election after defeating far-right candidate Flavio Bolsonaro in a closely contested presidential run-off

Donald Trump

Trump remarked that democratic contests must remain above suspicion and expressed scepticism over the conduct of the Brazilian elections | Image: Bloomberg

ANI US
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2026 | 7:39 AM IST

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US President Donald Trump has raised questions over the integrity of the elections in Brazil, claiming that the electoral process appeared compromised and presented a "terrible look" globally.

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, an 80-year-old former factory worker and leader of the Partido dos Trabalhadores (PT), won re-election after defeating far-right candidate Flavio Bolsonaro in a closely contested presidential run-off, following a first round in which the candidates were tied.

Speaking to reporters in Andrew, Iowa, Trump remarked that democratic contests must remain above suspicion and expressed scepticism over the conduct of the Brazilian elections.

"Well, it looked terrible to me. I thought it was terrible-looking. I didn't take sides, but it looked like another rigged election, frankly. I didn't take sides, but it was a terrible look for the world. It's another election - you know, elections have to be indisputable. And it looked very bad to me. I didn't take sides, I didn't endorse anybody or anything, but I watched the election and it looks so - so corrupt. So terrible," Trump said.

 

When asked whether he intended to intervene or take any steps regarding the election, Trump stated that his responsibilities lie solely with the United States, while also touching upon his personal rapport with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and questioning the tabulation process.

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"Well, I'm not running Brazil, I'm running the USA. And I just thought that the election was - I like Lula. I get along with him very well. I just think it had a very bad look, the election, the way it was tabulated. You know, with the extension given, it was very strange," Trump added.

According to Al Jazeera, in Brazil, President Lula's victory brings an end to a string of electoral successes by far-right candidates across Latin America, who have benefited from anti-incumbent sentiment, concerns over crime and promises of close collaboration with US President Donald Trump.

Lula's victory marks a remarkable political comeback, with the leftist leader securing a fourth non-consecutive term in office after previously losing to Bolsonaro in the first round of voting. Neither candidate had secured the majority required to avoid a run-off.

Lula thanked the people for endorsing him, "My eternal gratitude to the Brazilian people, to the youth who took to the streets in defense of democracy, and to every person who made an immense effort to vote and defend the future of our country. You all move me and renew my hope. This victory belongs to a people who believe, who fight, and who never give up on building a more just, sovereign, and democratic Brazil.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Donald Trump Lula da Silva Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva Lula Silva

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First Published: Oct 27 2026 | 7:38 AM IST