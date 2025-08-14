Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 07:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Melania Trump threatens Hunter Biden with $1 bn suit over Epstein claims

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 7:48 AM IST

First lady Melania Trump has put former US President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, "on notice," threatening to sue him for over $1 billion for claiming that Jeffrey Epstein introduced her to Donald Trump, Fox News reported.

Melania's attorney, Alejandro Brito, demanded that Hunter "immediately retract the false, defamatory, disparaging, and inflammatory statements" he made about the first lady in an interview earlier this month on the YouTube show "Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan."

In the video, titled "Hunter Biden Returns," Biden claimed, "Jeffrey Epstein introduced Melania, and that's how Melania and the first lady and the President met," adding, "The connections are, like, so wide and deep."

 

According to Fox News, Brito sent a letter to Hunter Biden and his lawyer, Abbe Lowell, on August 6, giving him an ultimatum: remove the content, issue a public apology, and retract the statements, or face a potential $1 billion defamation lawsuit.

"Failure to comply will leave Mrs. Trump with no choice but to pursue any and all legal rights and remedies available to her to recover the overwhelming financial and reputational harm that you have caused her to suffer," Brito wrote.

"These false, disparaging, defamatory, and inflammatory statements are extremely salacious and have been widely disseminated throughout various digital mediums," Brito wrote. "Indeed, the video has since been re-published by various media outlets, journalists, and political commentators with millions of social media followers that have disseminated the false and defamatory statements therein to tens of millions of people worldwide."

"Consequently, you have caused Mrs. Trump to suffer overwhelming financial and reputational harm," Brito added.

He further stated that Biden's "source" for the false statements is "serial fabulist Michael Wolff, whose lies were published by The Daily Beast in the article titled 'Melania Trump 'very involved' in Epstein Scandal: Author.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 7:48 AM IST

