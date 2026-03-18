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Home / World News / Microsoft considers legal action over $50 billion Amazon-OpenAI deal

Microsoft considers legal action over $50 billion Amazon-OpenAI deal

The dispute centers on whether OpenAI can offer Frontier via AWS without violating the Microsoft partnership, which requires the start-up's models to be accessed

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Microsoft (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2026 | 11:30 PM IST

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Microsoft is considering legal action against its partner OpenAI and Amazon over a $50 billion deal that could violate its exclusive cloud agreement with the ChatGPT maker, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday. 
 
Last month, Amazon and OpenAI signed several agreements, including one that makes Amazon Web Services (AWS) the exclusive third-party cloud provider for Frontier, OpenAI’s enter- prise platform for building and running AI agents. 
 
The dispute centers on whether OpenAI can offer Frontier via AWS without violating the Microsoft partnership, which requires the start-up’s models to be accessed through the Windows-OS maker’s Azure cloud platform, the FT report said, citing sources.
 
 
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
 
Microsoft, Amazon and OpenAI did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment. FT said Microsoft executives believed the approach was not feasible and would violate the spirit, if not the letter, of their agreement, and added that the companies were in talks to resolve the dispute without litigation ahead of Frontier’s launch. 
 
“We know our contract,” a person familiar with Microsoft’s position told the newspaper. “We will sue them if they breach it. If Amazon and OpenAI want to take a bet on the creativity of their contractual lawyers, I would back us, not them.”

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Topics : Microsoft OpenAI Amazon ChatGPT

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First Published: Mar 18 2026 | 11:30 PM IST

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