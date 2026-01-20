Tuesday, January 20, 2026 | 10:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India asks officials' families to return from Bangladesh ahead of polls

India asks officials' families to return from Bangladesh ahead of polls

The step comes weeks ahead of Bangladesh's parliamentary elections, as authorities review safety arrangements for Indian personnel stationed there

India Bangladesh

Security concerns prompt India to pull officials’ families from Bangladesh (Representative image from file)

Akshita Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2026 | 10:39 PM IST

The Indian government on Tuesday asked families of its officials posted in Bangladesh to return to India, citing the prevailing security situation in the country.
 
“As a precautionary measure, given the security situation, we have advised the dependents of our officials in the High Commission and other posts to return to India,” a PTI report quoted sources as saying.
 
The step comes weeks ahead of Bangladesh’s parliamentary elections, as authorities review safety arrangements for Indian personnel stationed there.
 
However, India’s mission in Dhaka and all other diplomatic posts in Bangladesh remain open and fully operational, Indian officials have said, the report added.
 
 
Bangladesh is passing through a tense transition phase under an interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus. The period has been marked by heightened political uncertainty, diplomatic strain with India, and concerns over internal security as the country prepares for national elections.

The security situation has drawn increased attention following recent violence, including the killing of Sharif Osman Hadi, a 32-year-old student leader and spokesperson for the radical group Inqilab Mancha. Hadi was associated with the 2024 “July Revolution” that led to the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government and was also seen as a potential candidate in the upcoming general elections.
 
Several incidents of lynching of Hindus, a minority in that country, have further strained ties between the two countries.
 
India has repeatedly flagged concerns over attacks on minorities, particularly Hindus, in Bangladesh. Earlier this month, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reacted to reports of violence targeting minority communities.
 
“We continue to witness a disturbing pattern of recurring attacks on minorities as well as their homes and businesses by extremists,” Jaiswal said.
 
He added that such incidents must be addressed “swiftly and firmly”, warning against attempts to downplay them as personal disputes or political rivalries. “Such disregard only emboldens the perpetrators and deepens the sense of fear and insecurity among minorities,” he said.
 
Relations between India and Bangladesh have remained frosty since the interim government took charge following the collapse of the Sheikh Hasina administration in August 2024. With elections approaching and political mobilisation intensifying, foreign missions, including India’s, have been reassessing security measures for their staff and families.

First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 10:39 PM IST

Explore News

